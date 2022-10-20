 Skip to content

Arcano: The Trickery update for 20 October 2022

Halloween 2022 Special

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An important update is coming this october 2022. The game will be expanded with new cards, in respect of the "dark" theme characterizing Arcano: The Trickery. Same mechanics, new strategies.
Furthermore a 50% discount will be applied.

