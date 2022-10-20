An important update is coming this october 2022. The game will be expanded with new cards, in respect of the "dark" theme characterizing Arcano: The Trickery. Same mechanics, new strategies.
Furthermore a 50% discount will be applied.
Arcano: The Trickery update for 20 October 2022
Halloween 2022 Special
An important update is coming this october 2022. The game will be expanded with new cards, in respect of the "dark" theme characterizing Arcano: The Trickery. Same mechanics, new strategies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update