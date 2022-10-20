 Skip to content

BugOut update for 20 October 2022

Small Update 3.2.01

Fixed Colliders on buildings
Added Stone Furnace
Added Iron Ore
Added Iron Ingot
Added Metal Axe
The sleeping bag now takes 2 hides instead of 4 to craft
Increased Wolf spawn at night
Decreased the amount of stamina it takes to cut trees
Decreased the size of firewood

