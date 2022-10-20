Fixed Colliders on buildings
Added Stone Furnace
Added Iron Ore
Added Iron Ingot
Added Metal Axe
The sleeping bag now takes 2 hides instead of 4 to craft
Increased Wolf spawn at night
Decreased the amount of stamina it takes to cut trees
Decreased the size of firewood
BugOut update for 20 October 2022
Small Update 3.2.01
