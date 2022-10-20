41.78 UNSTABLE Released

Added a prompt for the updated Terms of Service as we are a big boy game now and have to fit in with the other biggerer boys.

Added sandbox option to disable Fake Dead Reanimation. Disabled Fake deads in MP by default.

Added more control over fake dead behaviour to the sandbox options; having zombies that were "killed" having a chance to become fake dead is an option that is off by default.

Added sandbox option that allows Corpse Maggot spawning to be disabled or limited to corpse inventory.

Added sandbox option that allows poisoning food to be disabled, or for poisoning food with bleach to be disabled.

Added sandbox option to disable the Tainted Water Tooltip/Warning for hardcore play

Added sandbox option for enabling/disabling XP multipliers affecting passive skills, which is false by default.

Added sandbox option that prevents survivor vehicles from spawning.

Added sandbox option "Light Bulb Lifespan". This does not affect Light Bulbs in vehicles, only in light fixture tiles.

Added "Randomize" options to Zombie sandbox options for Memory, Sight, and Hearing.

Added loot rarity settings "Incredibly Rare" and "None", as well as a "Super Low" option for Fuel Pump content.

Items from table stories/randomized stories/etc will still spawn when loot rarity is set to none.

Renamed Item "Weight" to "Encumbrance" in the UI and context menu.

Added an Accessibility Option that makes the player character automatically walk to a click container within a short radius of 3 tiles.

Added the ability to set custom "Good" and "Bad" highlighting colours in the Accessibility Options menu. This is applied to things like traits, tooltips, and the aiming outline.

Added an option to bind "Walk To" to a key instead of having to go through the RMB menu.

Added highlighting to clicked Crates so it's easier to tell which crate is selected.

Added a Context Menu entry that enables/disables Auto-Drink.

Tiles that are being disassembled will now be highlighted in the "bad colour", red being the default.

Resolutions higher than 1440p will have their zoom levels adjusted to allow closer zoom-in, bringing it more in line with lower resolutions.

Disabled some Randomized Survivor Safehouses from occurring in instances where a building has over 10 rooms, or is a spawn location. The limit is 10 for some and 20 for other Randomized Survivor Safehouses.

This also means the Toilet Paper story is now disabled in buildings that have over 10 rooms or are spawn locations, which will likely reduce the amount of Reddit posts about it by 50%.

Added a check to prevent any of the randomized burnt building stories from occurring if the building is a spawn location.

Added "HasMetal" tag for items. This tag was added to food and water items in metal containers, which will now set microwaves on fire when microwaved.

Adjusted the mechanics UI so that both the Battery Charge and Condition are included in the Battery entry in the list of parts.

Modified the vehicle mechanics UI to prominently feature the % of a full tank of gas it has, in addition to the battery charge.

Added a few more existing clothing options to the character creation.

Added the ability to destroy only one wall when selecting corner walls.

Replaced the bucket world static model textures with metal icons and textures and not plastic ones, as buckets are now metal and not plastic.

Updated the BucketEmpty and BucketWaterFull scripts with tooltips and IsCookable to reflect that they are now metal and not plastic.

Changed the icon of the Watering Can With Water to match the Empty Water Can and the Watering Can models.

Added a stale tooltip for perishable food to display, when appropriate, that such food is neither fresh nor rotten.

Added tooltip to Club Hammers and Mallets explaining that they are unsuitable for driving nails.

Flatpack model is applied to movable items that use the Flatpack icon.

Made more food items capable of being added to tacos and burritos.

Bell Pepper can now be added to Stews.

Added a check so cooked eggs cannot be used for inappropriate non-evolved recipes.

Removed the requirement for hot water to make a bowl of oats.

Changed the Violet FoodType to NoExplicit.

Trash tiles (Movable items) and Plastic Bags can now be used as tinder and fuel for fires.

Changed the Sawed-off Shotgun recipes to only use the hacksaw, and not the garden saw; a wood saw would be unable to cut through the metal barrel of a shotgun.

Added the Meat Cleaver to the Slice Onions recipe. Removed it from the Jack-o'-lantern recipe.

Changed the Cigarettes script to prioritize using Matches before a Lighter if both are in the same inventory.

Added a new Doctor's bag and military duffel bag.

Renamed "Hemophobic" trait to "Fear of Blood".

Vehicle Spawn Chance rate can now be a float value instead of just an int.

Added a check to prevent items that "weigh" over 50 units from being put in vehicle seats.

This is an ongoing issue with bags/containers that are modded over capacity, which get stuck once placed in vehicle seats when the bag + contents have an Encumbrance of >50.

Changed translation strings to make bottle names more consistent.

Changed IGUI_HouseKey from "House Key" to "Key" to avoid issues with non-residential keys.

Removed the numeric information tooltip provided when selecting eat all/half/quarter food item context options.

Commented out the tool definitions in ClothingRecipesDefinitions as they currently are nonfunctional and serve no purpose aside from confusing modders.

Commented out the WoodenLance in the safehouse weapons distro lists; that item is redundant vs SpearCrafted, and also doesn't work with spear recipes. SpearCrafted already spawns with safehouse weapons.

Replaced AmmoStraps in the safehouse armor distro list with AmmoStraps_Bullets and AmmoStraps_Shells.

Changed the display name translation string for the wearable AmmoStraps items to Bandolier on account of consistent confusion with the weapon attachment that is also called Ammo Straps.

Changed the display name translation string for firearm magazines to use the firearm it is for, and not the caliber, as the prefix. Solves having two .308 Magazines, for both the MSR788 and the M14, and also that's how they're named in real life.

Added a tooltip to firearm magazines that displays the ammunition type that it accepts.