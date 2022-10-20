Azrael Halloween Event!

Surprise!

I've been hard at work the past couple weeks putting together a Halloween event for Azrael.

I'll also be putting Azrael on sale for a few weeks to commemorate, 50% off.

This event is Free, can be played by default and doesn't need to be unlocked. It will also be permanent and always available. I've also made a few QOL changes here and there, but nothing of significant note to the base game. (The event is canon and if you complete all the endings you'll likely be able to figure out what it means.)

Notes:

-Added a New Halloween Event that can be found on the main menu.

-Added new achievement for completing the Halloween Event.

-New track and SFX for Halloween Event.

-Added some client-side audio control.

-Updated some visuals to be more efficient on the engine.

-The Relics in Ch. 2 are more clearly blocked off depending on what ending you're going for. (Used to be an invisible wall.)

-Minor bug fixes

Thanks so much for playing, and as always I did test it extensively myself but I can't always find everything.

Please reach out to me on discord at Spafnar#2606 or email me at magicmischief101@gmail.com if you find any bugs, suggestions, or something to report.

Thanks again.