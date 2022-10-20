Patch 1.11 - Infinite Mode Balancing

This is a quick balancing updated intended to keep Infinite Mode runs from lasting upwards of an hour. Enemy health, damage, and speed scaling were heavily adjusted to achieve this.
The amount and size of particles was also reduced. You should see better performance in later Infinite rounds (if you can reach them!).
Additional Patch Notes:
- fixed rare sun paladin crash when trying to heal a robot
- scattershot left and right shots angled a bit
- robot projectiles now scale down a bit when many projectiles are on screen
Changed files in this update