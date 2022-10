Share · View all patches · Build 9765815 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy



Halloween is here and brings a new world to explore: Nibel!

-A new map with halloween theme has been added to the game.

-New enemies.

-In the nibel map during the Halloween event you can get a lot of rare minerals.

-Bug fixes.

-More coming soon!!