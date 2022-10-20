Treats Please! Local Multiplayer and Settings Menu Update

Hello, everyone! This update for Treats Please! brings the game up to version 0.9b and contains several exciting new features. A new settings menu now contains the options toggle buttons and a few other items as well. In the new menu, you'll find a resolution button to easily change the game window resolution, a records area to show your best time and best score records, two new buttons to view the game info and credits screens, and a diagram for how to play the game with the keyboard (in addition to the mouse).

That's right, keyboard controls are now live! For those of you who have a numpad on their keyboard, it can be a great way to unleash a torrent of points. If you don't have a numpad, then don't worry. There are two additional layouts for those with smaller keyboard designs, too. Keyboard controls are listed in the options menu if you're curious. All the keyboard layouts are active at the same time, and as a result, players can now team up on the same computer to get even higher scores. Unleash the fun chaos!

Resizable Window

Also, the game window may now be scaled to fit almost any screen size available. It even works well on ultrawide monitors. The window can be stretched and maximized to your heart's content, but keep in mind you may see harmless graphical glitches at extremes. In addition to all that, I fixed several bugs and made a few adjustments to the game code to make it all more efficient and reliable. These are changes you likely won't notice, but it speaks for the evolution of the product for me.

Thank You

Here we are, at the end of another update post. I want to take the time to thank you all for trying the game, and I appreciate the helpful feedback and suggestions you've given me recently. I've used your input to craft a better, more fun game, and I hope it brings you joy. Thanks again.

This version contains the following feature additions and bug fixes.



Resizable game window

New settings menu with best time and best score records

Resolution button with four supported resolutions

Keyboard controls with multiple layouts

Higher resolution graphics

Improved contrast on many items

Game code optimization and bug fixes

Enjoy. ːsteamthumbsupː