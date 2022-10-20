Sign-Up for the October Nova Cup!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Last Month Recap

Congratulations to the winners of last month's Nova Cup!

D1: ßutterßoys: XGod37 & Shea

D2: halo: Valas & Lemon Rush

D3: bärserker: Guenni99 & Henzer

D4: opulence: Scarabimi & Daffybow

Missed the action? Check the brackets, team lists, & VODs for all divisions on the Legion TD 2 eSports portal!

D1 casted by: Pennywise, Ofma, plus Kidk, BerntDasBROT, Shadowings, and Boone

D2 casted by: Mauer01, Sludg3, plus Tohoco, Whitestonefenix

D3 casted by: MilkStevens, McDzzzTheGamer, plus Snyp3r

D4 casted by: Xorpeth

Tournament directors: Schn3rd, AmerikanHunay, Nattodog, Pennywise

Additional help: SlinkyDinky (the awesome check-in bot!)

Skin Competition



Last month was a special month, which featured Pennywise's Legion TD 2 Community Skin Competition. 16 entries made it through to the finals, and voting is NOW OPEN! The top voted skin will be designed & officially added to the game!

Please vote for your favorite skins! Seriously, please vote, so we don't get stuck having to make Pennywise's balloon skin.

This Month

The upcoming October Nova Cup takes place October 29-30.

$750 in cash prizes and sign-up is free - first come first served!

There are four skill divisions, so no matter what your rating is, you have a chance to win.

Participation prize: Every participant who plays all of their matches will receive a FREE random card. If you haven't played a tournament yet, this is a great time to join.

Sign-up Instructions

Sign-ups are open from NOW until October 29 at 9am PDT / 6pm CEST.

at 9am PDT / 6pm CEST. To sign up, find a teammate and log into Legion TD 2. Both players should join a unique chat lobby by typing /join team name (e.g. /join Snail Kings) in Global Chat. After you're both in the lobby, have one player type /signup.

The first 16 teams to sign up in each division can participate. Other teams are waitlisted. There are usually no-shows, so waitlisted teams are encouraged to be present in the Discord and ready to play. View the team list to see your sign-up position and division.

If there are more than 32 teams checked in, there will be an additional best-of-1 qualifying round to allow more teams to participate. It is a best-of-1, rather than a best-of-3, to keep the event from running overly long.

Both players must join the Legion TD 2 Official Tournament Discord. Make sure to set your server nickname to match your in-game name.

Solo Sign-ups

Like last month, you may now sign up as a solo player!

You may sign-up as a solo player using the usual /signup command, and you will be added to the public Teams list as usual

If there is a waitlist, team sign-ups will always take priority over solo sign-ups

If you sign up as a solo, but then you find a teammate, you can re-sign up as a team any time before check-ins start. Just use the /signup command again with the new teammate. The tournament organizer will void your old solo signup after they process your new team signup.

After check-ins are over, all checked-in solo players will be randomly formed into teams by the tournament organizer. You cannot request a specific teammate at this point; if you want to play with a specific person, you should have signed up as a team instead.

It is still strongly recommended to sign-up as a team to guarantee your spot in the tournament and to give you time to practice with your teammate beforehand.

Schedule

Saturday, October 29

Check-in window: 8:45 - 9:15am PDT / 5:45 - 6:15pm CEST

Games: 10am - 1:30pm PDT / 7 - 10:30pm CEST Round of 16 (Best of 3) Quarter-finals (Best of 3)



Sunday, October 30

Check-in window: 9 - 9:30am PDT / 5 - 5:30pm CEST

Games: 10am - 1:30pm PDT / 6 - 9:30pm CET (Note the time change!!!) Semi-finals (Best of 3) Final (Best of 5)



Check-in

Teams must check in via the Legion TD 2 Official Tournaments Discord. Waitlisted teams should also check in.

Any team that fails to check in will be disqualified. The next team on the waitlist that checked in will earn a spot.

Format

All Divisions

Mastermind 2v2 (Tournament Mode)

Hybrid is banned

Single elimination

Best of 3. Best of 5 final

Division 1 Only: Conquest Format



After winning a match using a particular Mastermind option, you can no longer use that Mastermind option for the rest of that series.

For example, if you win game 1 with Greed, you can't pick Greed the rest of the series.

The restriction applies to players individually; if your ally picks Greed, but you picked Yolo, you can still pick Greed next game, but your ally can't.

The restriction only applies to the winning players. If you lose the game, you can still pick the same options next game.

If you violate this rule and your opponent reports it, the game will be counted as an automatic loss for your team. Because this is a new rule, please show good sportsmanship and remind each other before starting the game.

The goal of the Conquest Format is to force the winning team to be able to win with a variety of playstyles, which leads to more varied matches. It also gives the losing team a little bit of help for the rest of the series. Credits to Pennywise#8456 and Shadowings#1413 for this format!

Final Remarks

See the Nova Cup FAQ for prizes and additional rules.

For questions & support, please join the Legion TD 2 Official Tournament Discord.

See you on October 29th! The Nova Cup will be casted and streamed at twitch.tv/ltd2. Check the Tournament Discord on the event day for links to the other casts.

Sincerely,

Your Legion TD 2 Tournament Staff

P.S. Get hyped for next week's announcement on October 28th. We'll be revealing the all-new Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign as well as the Safety Mole Plushie!