HORROR TYCOON update for 20 October 2022

Hotfix 0.9.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Haunters!

We are currently investigating several issues regarding crashes and save/load system. These will be addressed in a future update.

This fix contains the following:

  • Fixed an issue where body disposal employee gets stuck or blocks guests. They will now return to their RV.

  • Fixed an issue where dumpsters emptying progress is not displaying correctly

  • Fixed a spelling error

  • Fixed an issue where players could not open The Forest level in Sandbox Mode.

  • Fixed an issue with flooring not allowing some scare traps to be placed on top of them.

  • Player level should now display on the level select screen correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where guests would get stuck at the haunted house entrance.

