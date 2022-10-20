Hotfix 0.9.5

Greetings Haunters!
We are currently investigating several issues regarding crashes and save/load system. These will be addressed in a future update.
This fix contains the following:
-
Fixed an issue where body disposal employee gets stuck or blocks guests. They will now return to their RV.
-
Fixed an issue where dumpsters emptying progress is not displaying correctly
-
Fixed a spelling error
-
Fixed an issue where players could not open The Forest level in Sandbox Mode.
-
Fixed an issue with flooring not allowing some scare traps to be placed on top of them.
-
Player level should now display on the level select screen correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where guests would get stuck at the haunted house entrance.
Changed files in this update