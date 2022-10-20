Update #27: Hardwire



We're back with a midweek update here! We're excited to see a good set of new players coming onboard and especially more players testing out wider configurations including controllers, Steam controllers and the Steam Deck too.

Update #27 improves the Steam <-> controller configuration and keybinding bridge, adds some visual flair to the Vanguard's Projection Talent, cleans up some odd cases with auto-ducking, makes Missions cost time and improves the tutorial dialog.

Thanks for playing and sharing feedback! See you on the Discord channels!

Steam Controllers

We're excited to have players both playing with Steam controllers, XBox Controllers and Steam Deck. To better support you all, we've improved the Steam configuration for this and everyone using them should have better luck making custom controller bindings. After this update is pushed we will be pushing a custom Steam controller configuration as the default.

Projection Holo

The Vanguard's powerful Projection Talent is now better visualized as their Chameleon Sheathe implant helps them glide through the enemy ranks completely unseen and unheard. We've got so much animation and VFX work to do, it's great to be chipping away at it.

Auto-Duck Improvements

We've adjusted auto-duck to be a little less aggressive. It is now only active during the enemy turn when they are moving. If your merc is about to get spotted due to an enemy on the move, they will duck if that would prevent them from being found out. It no longer will force you to crouch if you want to stand up in specific situations. Auto-duck will get a bit more comprehensive once the movement options are offered per the new UX plan, but as the game handles movement today with the "C" toggle still in effect, we need to loosen the Auto-Duck grip a bit.

Missions Prep and Timing

Running a mission -- in defeat or victory -- now takes up to 1 day. This is important to move the clock forward and for general pacing. When prepping for missions, up to 4 mercs will now be displayed instead of the odd "only 3" rule that was in effect before.

Tutorial Dialog

We've tightened up the starting dialog and made a bunch of nice fixes based on user feedback. And, if you're like me and can't seem to remember to uncheck the checkbox for it when making a new game, there is now a nice option in the dialog to disable the option for future new games (basically "Don't tell me this again.")

v0.6.45 - 10/19/2022