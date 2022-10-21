 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kapellmeister update for 21 October 2022

Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9765465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, hey people!
Here's a small Halloween update for you while I'm working on the 0.2 version overhauling the gameplay.
The update adds candles and pumpkins to the level, also the antagonist joins the feast too.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1909091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link