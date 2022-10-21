Hey, hey people!
Here's a small Halloween update for you while I'm working on the 0.2 version overhauling the gameplay.
The update adds candles and pumpkins to the level, also the antagonist joins the feast too.
Kapellmeister update for 21 October 2022
Halloween Update
Hey, hey people!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update