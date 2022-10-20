Hotfix 1.0.1! :)

-Fixed Titlescreen music turning off when trying to load with no save. (I think)
-Fixed getting stuck on the tileset in Taurus (At the expense of hitting the head when jumping sometimes)
-Fixed Gravity in Aquarius and some water stages.
-Attempted to fix fish attacking the big fish from underneath in Pisces (Please get back to me on if this works.
-Every pet is now a checkpoint! No longer will you miss pets because of dying before you reach a checkpoint post petting.
-Toned down the difficulty in Leo's last part.
-Removed Spiker in Libra that would glitch often after the first checkpoint.
-Toned down the Player knockback a little bit (But not too much, its meant to be unforgiving >:D)
-Fixed some tileset aesthetic issues.
Thank you all for buying and playing my game! It is SUPER appreciated! :)
Changed files in this update