GAME UPDATE - OCT.27.2022

Howdy Anglers,

We’ve got a bit of a LEGENDARY update for you on the eve of Bassmaster® Fishing 2022’s 1-year anniversary! Keep scrolling for all the details.

You’ve been asking and today it’s happening. 135 new Legendary non-bass fish are waiting for you to go find and catch. Here is a list of what you’ll be hunting:

Lake Hamilton

Maddox - White Bass

Ezra - White Bass

Aiden - Striped Bass

Genesis - Striped Bass

Brooks - Flathead Catfish

Silas - Rainbow Trout

Skylar - Freshwater Drum

Eli - Walleye

Braxton - Chain Pickerel

Ryder - Blue Catfish

Mateo - Blue Catfish

Rhett - Channel Catfish

William - Bluegill

Savannah - Black Crappie

Angel - White Crappie

Chickamauga Lake

Mackenzie - Striped Bass

Ruby - Striped Bass

Tucker - White Bass

Abel - White Bass

Faith - Black Crappie

Everett - Bluegill

Sebastian - Blue Catfish

Cora - Channel Catfish

Greyson - Channel Catfish

Nolan - Flathead Catfish

Jaramiah - Longnose Gar

Trinity - Chain Pickerel

Cooper - Walleye

Caleb - Freshwater Drum

Easton -White Crappie

Toledo Bend



Tyrone - Black Crappie

Ashton - Blue Catfish

Dwayne - Blue Catfish

Leroy - Bluegill

Derrick - Chain Pickerel

Earnest - Channel Catfish

Percy - Flathead Catfish

Patsy - Freshwater Drum

Roosevelt - Longnose Gar

Roland - Longnose Gar

Brandy - Striped Bass

Thelma - Striped Bass

Morris - White Bass

Malcolm - White Bass

Margie - White Crappie

St. Lawrence River

Finn - Black Crappie

Ansonia - Bluegill

Queen - Brown Trout

Dakota - Chain Pickerel

Poe - Chinook Salmon

Bergen - Coho Salmon

Cole - Freshwater Drum

Althea - Longnose Gar

Bronx - Muskellunge

Rockwell - Northern Pike

Verdi - Pumpkin Seed

Ambrose - Rainbow Trout

Lafayette - Tiger Muskellung

York - Walleye

Duffy -Yellow Perch

Lake Ray Roberts

Guadalupe - Black Crappie

King - Blue Catfish

Caddo - Bluegill

Joplin - Channel Catfish

Granger - Channel Catfish

Malerick - Flathead Catfish

West - Freshwater Drum

Miriam - Longnose Gar

Rose - Stripped Bass

Dallas - Stripped Bass

Brightstar - Stripped Bass

Bowie - White Bass

Antonio - White Bass

Topaz - White Crappie Ranger - White Crappie

St. Johns River

Tyson - Black Crappie

Darcy - Bluegill

Sushi - Bluegill

Introvert - Chain Pickerel

Usain - Chain Pickerel

Patch - Chain Pickerel

Louie - Channel Catfish

Mammoth Mouth - Channel Catfish

Hank - Channel Catfish

Mrs. Purdy - Longnose Gar

Mr. Sly - Longnose Gar

Chunky But Funky - Striped Bass

Gumnut - Striped Bass

The Jäger - Striped Bass

Grober Ficker - Striped Bass

Sabine River

Little John - Striped Bass

Tripp - Striped Bass

Gigantus - Striped Bass

Titch - White Bass

Razor - White Bass

Hoggie - White Bass

Rampage - Longnose Gar

Victor - Freshwater Drum

Big Mama - Freshwater Drum

Penny - Flathead Catfish

Mr. Whiskers - Blue Catfish

Stalker - Channel Catfish

Buster - Bluegill

Lionel - Black Crappie

Karen - White Crappie



Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro

Roland - Striped Bass

Renegade - Striped Bass

The Escapologist - White Bass

Trickster - White Bass

Savage - Chain Pickerel

Gizmo - Freshwater Drum

Dr. P - Longnose Gar

Frankenstein - Walleye

Big Deano - Walleye

Arthur - Channel Catfish

The Line Breaker - Flathead Catfish

The 8th Wonder - Blue Catfish

Galaxy - Bluegill

Black Knight - Black Crappie

Fat Sally - White Crappie

Lake Hartwell

Bazza - Black Crappie

Swagger - Blue Catfish

Indigo - Bluegill

Thrasher - Brown Trout

Marshall - Chain Pickerel

Clay - Channel Catfish

The General - Flathead Catfish

Pine - Longnose Gar

Gold - Pumpkinseed

Jasmine - Rainbow Trout

Outcast - Striped Bass

Shepherds Pie - Walleye

Big Spitter - White Bass

George - White Crappie

Finley - Yellow Perch

That’s a lot of fish.

There are no new Legendary fish on Lake Seminole or Lake Jordan and these new Legendary fish will not add any additional Challenges/Achievements or in game rewards.

Spooky season is here and we have some all-new Mastery Challenges for you to scare into submission. The event will run from October 28 – November 30. The rewards are as follows: Skeleton long-sleeve T-shirt, snood, joggers, and shoes. Here are the challenges.

Tier One

St. Johns River - Catch 2 Bluegill or Crappie in the Evening

Toledo Bend - Catch 4 Bass in the Evening

Chickamauga Lake - Catch 2 Fish weighing over 6lbs in the Evening

Lake Guntersville - Get 5 Perfect Strikes in the Evening

Sabine River - Catch 2 Catfish in the Evening

St. Lawrence River - Catch 4 non-Bass Fish in the Evening

Lake Ray Roberts - Cast Out 10 Times at 15 meters or more in the Evening

Lake Hamilton - Catch 1 Fish weighing over 8lbs in the Evening

Complete Tier one to unlock the Skeleton long sleeve t-shirt and Snood.

Tier Two

Fish or Treat - Catch 20 Bass in the Evening

The Monsters Are Out Tonight - Catch 2 Fish weighing over 10lbs in the Evening

Complete Tier two to unlock the Skeleton Joggers and Shoes.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 turns one year old on October 28! Woo. To celebrate we have a special jersey, joggers and backwards trucker cap made to celebrate the event but we wanted to do one better. We thought it would be a great opportunity to celebrate our Online Tournament winners so far with a 2022 Hall Of Fame featuring you, the community members who have won so far!

There is a catch though, to unlock these items you’ll need to work together as a community to complete a community challenge. You need to catch 200,000 fish between October 28 – November 30th, to receive the items you have to of contributed to that amount between those dates.

Oh, and the St. Johns River Online Open Series starts October 28 and it’s the first tournament that will have 4 rounds wrapping up on November 25.

Alright folks, that’s a wrap. Thank you as ever to everyone who is and has been playing and enjoying the game over the last twelve months! Tight Lines!