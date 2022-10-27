GAME UPDATE - OCT.27.2022

Howdy Anglers,
We’ve got a bit of a LEGENDARY update for you on the eve of Bassmaster® Fishing 2022’s 1-year anniversary! Keep scrolling for all the details.
You’ve been asking and today it’s happening. 135 new Legendary non-bass fish are waiting for you to go find and catch. Here is a list of what you’ll be hunting:
Lake Hamilton
- Maddox - White Bass
- Ezra - White Bass
- Aiden - Striped Bass
- Genesis - Striped Bass
- Brooks - Flathead Catfish
- Silas - Rainbow Trout
- Skylar - Freshwater Drum
- Eli - Walleye
- Braxton - Chain Pickerel
- Ryder - Blue Catfish
- Mateo - Blue Catfish
- Rhett - Channel Catfish
- William - Bluegill
- Savannah - Black Crappie
- Angel - White Crappie
Chickamauga Lake
- Mackenzie - Striped Bass
- Ruby - Striped Bass
- Tucker - White Bass
- Abel - White Bass
- Faith - Black Crappie
- Everett - Bluegill
- Sebastian - Blue Catfish
- Cora - Channel Catfish
- Greyson - Channel Catfish
- Nolan - Flathead Catfish
- Jaramiah - Longnose Gar
- Trinity - Chain Pickerel
- Cooper - Walleye
- Caleb - Freshwater Drum
- Easton -White Crappie
Toledo Bend
- Tyrone - Black Crappie
- Ashton - Blue Catfish
- Dwayne - Blue Catfish
- Leroy - Bluegill
- Derrick - Chain Pickerel
- Earnest - Channel Catfish
- Percy - Flathead Catfish
- Patsy - Freshwater Drum
- Roosevelt - Longnose Gar
- Roland - Longnose Gar
- Brandy - Striped Bass
- Thelma - Striped Bass
- Morris - White Bass
- Malcolm - White Bass
- Margie - White Crappie
St. Lawrence River
- Finn - Black Crappie
- Ansonia - Bluegill
- Queen - Brown Trout
- Dakota - Chain Pickerel
- Poe - Chinook Salmon
- Bergen - Coho Salmon
- Cole - Freshwater Drum
- Althea - Longnose Gar
- Bronx - Muskellunge
- Rockwell - Northern Pike
- Verdi - Pumpkin Seed
- Ambrose - Rainbow Trout
- Lafayette - Tiger Muskellung
- York - Walleye
- Duffy -Yellow Perch
Lake Ray Roberts
- Guadalupe - Black Crappie
- King - Blue Catfish
- Caddo - Bluegill
- Joplin - Channel Catfish
- Granger - Channel Catfish
- Malerick - Flathead Catfish
- West - Freshwater Drum
- Miriam - Longnose Gar
- Rose - Stripped Bass
- Dallas - Stripped Bass
- Brightstar - Stripped Bass
- Bowie - White Bass
- Antonio - White Bass
- Topaz - White Crappie Ranger - White Crappie
St. Johns River
- Tyson - Black Crappie
- Darcy - Bluegill
- Sushi - Bluegill
- Introvert - Chain Pickerel
- Usain - Chain Pickerel
- Patch - Chain Pickerel
- Louie - Channel Catfish
- Mammoth Mouth - Channel Catfish
- Hank - Channel Catfish
- Mrs. Purdy - Longnose Gar
- Mr. Sly - Longnose Gar
- Chunky But Funky - Striped Bass
- Gumnut - Striped Bass
- The Jäger - Striped Bass
- Grober Ficker - Striped Bass
Sabine River
- Little John - Striped Bass
- Tripp - Striped Bass
- Gigantus - Striped Bass
- Titch - White Bass
- Razor - White Bass
- Hoggie - White Bass
- Rampage - Longnose Gar
- Victor - Freshwater Drum
- Big Mama - Freshwater Drum
- Penny - Flathead Catfish
- Mr. Whiskers - Blue Catfish
- Stalker - Channel Catfish
- Buster - Bluegill
- Lionel - Black Crappie
- Karen - White Crappie
Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro
- Roland - Striped Bass
- Renegade - Striped Bass
- The Escapologist - White Bass
- Trickster - White Bass
- Savage - Chain Pickerel
- Gizmo - Freshwater Drum
- Dr. P - Longnose Gar
- Frankenstein - Walleye
- Big Deano - Walleye
- Arthur - Channel Catfish
- The Line Breaker - Flathead Catfish
- The 8th Wonder - Blue Catfish
- Galaxy - Bluegill
- Black Knight - Black Crappie
- Fat Sally - White Crappie
Lake Hartwell
- Bazza - Black Crappie
- Swagger - Blue Catfish
- Indigo - Bluegill
- Thrasher - Brown Trout
- Marshall - Chain Pickerel
- Clay - Channel Catfish
- The General - Flathead Catfish
- Pine - Longnose Gar
- Gold - Pumpkinseed
- Jasmine - Rainbow Trout
- Outcast - Striped Bass
- Shepherds Pie - Walleye
- Big Spitter - White Bass
- George - White Crappie
- Finley - Yellow Perch
- That’s a lot of fish.
There are no new Legendary fish on Lake Seminole or Lake Jordan and these new Legendary fish will not add any additional Challenges/Achievements or in game rewards.
Spooky season is here and we have some all-new Mastery Challenges for you to scare into submission. The event will run from October 28 – November 30. The rewards are as follows: Skeleton long-sleeve T-shirt, snood, joggers, and shoes. Here are the challenges.
Tier One
- St. Johns River - Catch 2 Bluegill or Crappie in the Evening
- Toledo Bend - Catch 4 Bass in the Evening
- Chickamauga Lake - Catch 2 Fish weighing over 6lbs in the Evening
- Lake Guntersville - Get 5 Perfect Strikes in the Evening
- Sabine River - Catch 2 Catfish in the Evening
- St. Lawrence River - Catch 4 non-Bass Fish in the Evening
- Lake Ray Roberts - Cast Out 10 Times at 15 meters or more in the Evening
- Lake Hamilton - Catch 1 Fish weighing over 8lbs in the Evening
Complete Tier one to unlock the Skeleton long sleeve t-shirt and Snood.
Tier Two
- Fish or Treat - Catch 20 Bass in the Evening
- The Monsters Are Out Tonight - Catch 2 Fish weighing over 10lbs in the Evening
Complete Tier two to unlock the Skeleton Joggers and Shoes.
Bassmaster Fishing 2022 turns one year old on October 28! Woo. To celebrate we have a special jersey, joggers and backwards trucker cap made to celebrate the event but we wanted to do one better. We thought it would be a great opportunity to celebrate our Online Tournament winners so far with a 2022 Hall Of Fame featuring you, the community members who have won so far!
There is a catch though, to unlock these items you’ll need to work together as a community to complete a community challenge. You need to catch 200,000 fish between October 28 – November 30th, to receive the items you have to of contributed to that amount between those dates.
Oh, and the St. Johns River Online Open Series starts October 28 and it’s the first tournament that will have 4 rounds wrapping up on November 25.
Alright folks, that’s a wrap. Thank you as ever to everyone who is and has been playing and enjoying the game over the last twelve months! Tight Lines!
