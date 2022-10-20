Aquarium Designer: Sea Life DLC IS HERE!

Dear Designers,

Tomorrow Aquarium Designer will celebrate its 1st birthday! The game launched on October 21, 2021. Since then, it has come a long way. We've started regularly updating the game, first with the Halloween event and then by adding more and more content. Every month, there was a new fish, plant, decoration, tool, or functionality. We've added the possibility of planting plants on the stones and decor. We've provided you with merging rocks and creating beautiful stone constructions. So you can see, it's been a busy year - in the best meaning possible.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Today the time has come!

We're giving you the first Aquarium Designer DLC. Sea Life DLC is particularly close to our hearts as we've always felt that saltwater fish are a must-have in our game. We know it took us some time to deliver it, but trust us, we wanted to make it as good as possible!

You may still encounter some bugs, and we'll be grateful if you could report them via the in-game bug reporter. It allows us to fix any problems faster.

Sea kingdom is yours to create!

Choose from 40 fish, 20 algae, over 20 corals, almost 30 new decorations, and many old and new rocks, roots, etc. Create your underwater marine paradise, with or without fish! Complete new missions and help your clients make their dreams come true, or follow them and build the tank you've always wanted to have!

Keep expecting more upcoming announcements for us, because we have a lot in store for you, and we'll be revealing something new in the forthcoming weeks. Meanwhile, ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for the Halloween update and join our Discord!

Just keep swimming, dear Designers!

Aquarium Designer Team