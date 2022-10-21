Halloween event in Self-Delusion

Holiday decorations in the house, lots of pumpkins, ghosts and skeletons! And most importantly - new challenges.

The skeletons lost their heads somewhere in the house. Halloween is so close! Can you help the skeletons find their thirteen heads or will they take yours?

To access the event, click on the add-ons button:

Attention! Other monsters have not disappeared from the house. And in order to know how to survive, it is better to play the main plot in advance.



All who complete the event will have access to a fun special Halloween ending.



New Steam Achievements added to the game:

Now it will be more difficult to get 100% of achievements.



Hurry up to play! And of course, Happy Halloween!