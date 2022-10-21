 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Self-Delusion update for 21 October 2022

Halloween event in Self-Delusion

Share · View all patches · Build 9765250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holiday decorations in the house, lots of pumpkins, ghosts and skeletons! And most importantly - new challenges.

The skeletons lost their heads somewhere in the house. Halloween is so close! Can you help the skeletons find their thirteen heads or will they take yours?

To access the event, click on the add-ons button:
Attention! Other monsters have not disappeared from the house. And in order to know how to survive, it is better to play the main plot in advance.

All who complete the event will have access to a fun special Halloween ending.

New Steam Achievements added to the game:
Now it will be more difficult to get 100% of achievements.

Hurry up to play! And of course, Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1590191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link