Hello everyone, I hope you're doing well! Version 1.50 of KotC 2 adds the new Local Map Screen with custom notes, Spell Icons during character creation and level-up, two new options for average Hit Points on level-up, and a bunch of bug fixes.

KotC 2 and KotC 1 will be available at a discount in a matter of days on both Steam and GOG, so please keep your eyes peeled, spread the word on social networks and let all your friends know! Don't miss the chance to enjoy the KotC 2 goodness!! ^_^

If you find any bugs in KotC 2 version 1.50, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.50

Added the optional display of Spell Icons during character creation and character level-up. You can switch this on and off directly from these screens, as well as from the Game Options screen.

during character creation and character level-up. You can switch this on and off directly from these screens, as well as from the Game Options screen. Added the Local Map Screen , accessible by pressing Control + M or by selecting Local Map in the top-left menu. If the current map has a text description, it will be displayed in the tooltip when mousing over the local map. Otherwise, the tooltip will provide information about the use of left click / right click / delete key / escape key. You can add text notes to your local map simply by right clicking anywhere on the map. Text notes can have three parts: a dot , headline and body . The dot and headline are printed directly on the map while the body is displayed in a tooltip when you mouse over the headline or dot. For the headline, you can select the font size, colour, and position relative to the dot. If you right click on a note to edit it, and then clear both the headline and body fields, then the note will be deleted. Text notes are saved through the map-update script. Module creators can also add / edit / remove local-map notes through scripts. For this purpose, I have created a new script command labelled ' Set local map note '. For example, in Augury of Chaos, when you learn the location of the mysterious cave, a note will now be added automatically to your local map of Finchbury, indicating the position of the cave. That's taken care of in the script named 'Finchbury_Elia_Dialogue_Script_1.mls'. You can specify notes that cannot be edited / removed by the player. Please note: if the headline of a note would exceed any of the boundaries of the map (due to the position or size of the headline) then it won't be displayed, and only the dot will be displayed on the map.

. It is a Medium-range spell, not a Close-range spell. Fixed a bug granting high-level Monks and other characters a base attack bonus above 20 when wearing a Belt of Battle Skill. Actually, the highest BAB you can get is 20 with high-BAB characters and 15 with medium-BAB characters.

and other characters a above 20 when wearing a Belt of Battle Skill. Actually, the highest BAB you can get is with high-BAB characters and with medium-BAB characters. Fixed incorrect remaining spell slots and psionic power points on a number of creatures in both Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure . The Lich Xadriphar and some Troll Sorcerers were among these creatures.

and psionic power points on a number of creatures in both and the . The Lich and some were among these creatures. Fixed a bug allowing a character with the feat Greater Grapple to perform infinite Grapple attacks after ending a full-attack action.

to perform infinite Grapple attacks after ending a full-attack action. The effect of the feat Melee Focus will now appear out of combat in the Character Sheet. Previously, it would be displayed only during combat.

will now appear out of combat in the Character Sheet. Previously, it would be displayed only during combat. Added two missing feats ( Improved Phasing Weapon and Improved Coup De Grace Weapon ) in the help entry for the Swashbuckler feats .

and ) in the help entry for the . Fixed a bug with the Monk feat Shattermantle Strike . Also created a help entry for the Shattermantle Condition and improved the help entries for Spell Resistance and Spell Resistance Condition .

feat . Also created a help entry for the and improved the help entries for and . Fixed a bug where reach weapons not held in the primary hand (thanks to the feat Oversized Two Weapon Fighting ) would not add the Attack action to the combat-actions menu when there are enemies not adjacent but within reach.

not held in the primary hand (thanks to the feat ) would not add the Attack action to the combat-actions menu when there are enemies not adjacent but within reach. Fixed a bug introduced in version 1.49 resulting in certain enemy combatants ( Giant Bees and the Green Goblin King ) appearing immediately even though they should be appearing in later combat rounds, and creating a never-ending battle.

resulting in certain enemy combatants ( and the ) appearing immediately even though they should be appearing in later combat rounds, and creating a never-ending battle. In the dialogue with Hallian in Augury of Chaos, added a note before starting the night-time quests saying that if you want to help the villager named Halric , you should do so before starting the night-time quests. This note will only be displayed if Halric is currently visible on the map.

in Augury of Chaos, added a note before starting the saying that if you want to help the villager named , you should do so before starting the night-time quests. This note will only be displayed if Halric is currently visible on the map. Fixed a bug in the Script Editor when deleting the last line of a script.

when deleting the last line of a script. Inside the Inn of the Golden Griffon, when talking with Gawen, Jagernaut, Jorad, or Xantrix, you'll now be able to display a Hint about the item that you can present to these characters.

Thank You So Much For Your Loyal Support, Fearless Heroes of the Realm! Rejoice!! :-)