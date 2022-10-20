VTube Studio 1.22.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9765174 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This update adds the new NVIDIA Broadcast Tracker to VTube Studio (requires RTX GPU), which provides high-quality and performant webcam tracking.

To use it, download the free DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2178540/VTube_Studio__NVIDIA_Broadcast_Tracker/

If you have any issues with it, please check out the manual page here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/NVIDIA-Webcam-Tracker

This update also implements the following changes:

Added new hotkey to turn tracker on/off. Works with webcam trackers or WiFi/USB-connected iOS/Android device.

Added new event to events API: "model outline changed" event, which allows plugins to track the model position and outline.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/bIjwffIE

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio