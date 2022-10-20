 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTube Studio update for 20 October 2022

VTube Studio 1.22.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9765174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds the new NVIDIA Broadcast Tracker to VTube Studio (requires RTX GPU), which provides high-quality and performant webcam tracking.

To use it, download the free DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2178540/VTube_Studio__NVIDIA_Broadcast_Tracker/

If you have any issues with it, please check out the manual page here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/NVIDIA-Webcam-Tracker

This update also implements the following changes:

  • Added new hotkey to turn tracker on/off. Works with webcam trackers or WiFi/USB-connected iOS/Android device.
  • Added new event to events API: "model outline changed" event, which allows plugins to track the model position and outline.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/bIjwffIE

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

Changed files in this update

VTube Studio Windows Depot 1325861
  • Loading history…
VTUbe Studio macOS Depot 1325862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2178540
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link