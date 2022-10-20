VTube Studio 1.22.0

This update adds the new NVIDIA Broadcast Tracker to VTube Studio (requires RTX GPU), which provides high-quality and performant webcam tracking.
To use it, download the free DLC here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2178540/VTube_Studio__NVIDIA_Broadcast_Tracker/
If you have any issues with it, please check out the manual page here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/NVIDIA-Webcam-Tracker
This update also implements the following changes:
- Added new hotkey to turn tracker on/off. Works with webcam trackers or WiFi/USB-connected iOS/Android device.
- Added new event to events API: "model outline changed" event, which allows plugins to track the model position and outline.
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/bIjwffIE
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update