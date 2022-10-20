Eville Bugfix Update 1.0.5

Hope you're all enjoying your time in Eville! Here's a list of all changes.

Fixes:

[Seer][Watchful Eye] Cooldown was reset after each meeting, making it possible to place multiple Eyes per day

[Exploit] Items could be used while being sold at a vendor

[Item] Poison did not work

[Item] Barricades cannot be placed on top of each other anymore

Some abilities now work when used while destroying a Barricade, such as Sprint, not soft-locking your character anymore (we're aware it's bugged with Role Claims still)

More roles than players were distributed in Advanced Games

[UI] Custom Mode roles were not saved when Applying changes in the Role selection menu

[UI] Custom Mode UI Buttons were overlapping with many roles in the menu

[UI] Inventory was not scrollable with the controller

[UI] Slots are now always shown in the expression menu

[UI] Spamming leave game caused multiple warnings to stack

[UI] Spamming close in the pause menu and some other menus caused some errors

[UI] Confirming warnings was spammable as well

Make sure to update your game! We'll be working on more bug fixes and deliver them as soon as possible.

