Halloween is coming to TRAIL OUT

We’re hosting a nightmarishly fun Halloween event alongside Steam’s Scream Fest starting October 25, 2022! Experience Halloween from a new perspective by taking on the role of Trail Out’s very own villain, Frank Woods. In a new experimental event mode, ring in the haunted holiday with Woods’ Nightmare: Redemption!

New In-game Event

Race into Woods’ Nightmare: Redemption and experience a unique rogue-like addition to the game as well as car combat mode. Explore the eerie open map of Los Angeles where enemies are plentiful and surprises are endless. In this heart-thundering competition, there is no margin for error.

Hellish Enemies

While you may see some familiar faces, you’ll notice that something is amiss as Halloween has transformed some of Trail Out’s infamous bosses. You’ll have to face them head on and send them back to the hell they spawned from.

Terrifying Weapons

Take control of a special seasonal car that can be equipped with a variety of unique weapons. Select from sharpened saws and destructive miniguns to full-fledged artillery. The decision is yours.

Trick or Treat

Receive unique rewards for completing this mode in Trail Out’s main game. Don’t forget to compete for glory on the progression leaderboard!

