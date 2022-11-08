Patch Notes: November 8th, 2022

Hi everyone! We are very excited to announce that Soma is officially developing a new Redwall project, The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout - Encore Edition!
This upcoming version of The Scout will include all three Acts combined into one game, along with a variety of new content, improved controls, and other quality of life updates that players have requested over the years!
In the meantime, we are committed to making sure that everyone who own original copies of The Scout acts have as bug-free of an experience as possible, so we will be continuing to roll out bug fixes here until we have smashed as many as possible! In lieu of that, we have a hefty bug fix update for you today! Here are some of the highlights:
- Fixed a number of typos in dialogue and cutscenes across all levels.
- Adjusted a few lore items which were too hard to read to make them more legible.
- Fixed a number of rocks in the river in Hilltop Camp that would kill you if you were standing on them.
- Fixed a variety of ways to get out of bounds in Hilltop Camp.
- Solved a sharp edge in Hilltop Camp on the way to the Obstacle Course that would catch players and stop their movement.
- Fixed a dialogue line from Captain Robin in Hilltop Camp which overflowed its dialogue box.
- Fixed a few floating trees in The Pirates.
- Added some additional snow to the Friar's house steps in The Pirates.
- Fixed some dirt floating slightly above the bridge in The Pirates.
- Removed a lingering black decal floating in The Catacombs.
Changed files in this update