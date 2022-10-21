Long Live the Queen Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9764925 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 10:19:08 UTC by Wendy

First patch "Long live the Queen" is ready.

We heard your feedback so dialogue flow was fixed.

Irrelevant comments by the opponent will be shown in a different way. You don't need to skip the dialogue when opponent has anything to say anymore.

Minor tweaks and bug fixes to play the game more smoothly.

Added a few more languages to the game: French Ukrainian Russian Brazilian Portuguese



If you want to offer your help in improving current localization or translating the game into your native language you can do so in Discord server.

A few players reported that they've missed level progression on the map after playing two missions. We have added more POI on the campaign map so you won't miss anything.

Feel free to join our Discord server to discuss game, leave a feedback or report a bug