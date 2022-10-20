--BUFFED UPGRADE CLASSES: Juggernaut, Berserker, Trickster, Fanatic
Juggernaut: now has chance to regenerate small amount of health on being hit
Berserker: now has chance to greatly improve attack speed and critical strike chance for a brief moment on being hit
Trickster, Fanatic: numeric buffs
--SKILL CARDS NOW SHOW SKILLS DPS
Abstract Grind update for 20 October 2022
patch 0.2.3
