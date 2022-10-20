Playtest - Started

Greeting Testers,

Our playtest just started for our new release. As usual we branched the current live server, so you have your heroes ready to test the new content. The test will mainly focus on the main questline adventure and the high-level content that we added for the game.

There is also the new passive work system that will need to be tested and commented by the community. It's a whole new part of the game that is opening and we want to make sure we get it right.

We did not include the game shop event in the playtest.

Please consult our Discord to the follow-up

October 25 - Version: 1.0.1.0

Features and Changes

Some buildings, including the Mist Tower, can now gather resources passively while not playing.

Owner of a fight can't flee anymore while there are still other players in the fight. This will allow us to give special rewards to players who are legitimately helping other players out.

Fixes

Fixed an issue in combat position when a player flees and another join.

Removed bones from material requesting weekly/daily.

Content Changes