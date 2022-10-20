Devblog 30

Priorities
I mentioned in the last devblog that the game can sometimes be a bit of a waiting game, and that I wanted to make some changes to make it more interesting. After playing some older builds, I came to the conclusion that the priority system was actually quite interesting, and deemphasizing it might have been a mistake. I reverted these changes so there is now only one staff type again, and have a separate window to set their priorities.
Staff Clothes
One positive effect that introducing different staff types had, was that the different clothes made it easy to identify an employee's role. I did not want to lose this benefit so I made staff clothing an option that can be set for all employees.
Employee Stats
I also added employee stats to this update. The 3 stats that each employee has are:
Clumsiness: Clumsy employees have a higher chance of dropping plates.
Cooking: Cooking skill affects food quality of the food that the employee cooks.
Speed: Affects the walking speed of the employee.
Stats are randomly generated, and employees with better stats also have higher wages. I hope that the combination of the priority mechanic and the stats mechanic will lead to interesting strategies and possibilities.
Tableware Changes
I also made some changes to tableware management
- Cabinets can now hold 10 instead of 7
- Tableware now costs 25 instead of 5
- Employees will sometimes accidentally drop and break tableware
Small Changes
- Small performance improvement
- Fixed land buying bug
- Review popups disappear faster
- Made hygiene more important
