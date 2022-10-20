Devblog 30

Priorities

I mentioned in the last devblog that the game can sometimes be a bit of a waiting game, and that I wanted to make some changes to make it more interesting. After playing some older builds, I came to the conclusion that the priority system was actually quite interesting, and deemphasizing it might have been a mistake. I reverted these changes so there is now only one staff type again, and have a separate window to set their priorities.

Staff Clothes

One positive effect that introducing different staff types had, was that the different clothes made it easy to identify an employee's role. I did not want to lose this benefit so I made staff clothing an option that can be set for all employees.

Employee Stats

I also added employee stats to this update. The 3 stats that each employee has are:

Clumsiness: Clumsy employees have a higher chance of dropping plates.

Cooking: Cooking skill affects food quality of the food that the employee cooks.

Speed: Affects the walking speed of the employee.

Stats are randomly generated, and employees with better stats also have higher wages. I hope that the combination of the priority mechanic and the stats mechanic will lead to interesting strategies and possibilities.

Tableware Changes

I also made some changes to tableware management

Cabinets can now hold 10 instead of 7

Tableware now costs 25 instead of 5

Employees will sometimes accidentally drop and break tableware

Small Changes