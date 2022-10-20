Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 x Steam Scream Fest (Halloween)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We would like to let you know that during Halloween we will run a special event where you will be able to catch Zombie fish, unlock extraordinary achievements and receive a unique rod, reel & float.

During the event, you can notice visual changes on the maps but it won't last long as not everyone may like Halloween :)

Event details

So especially for this event, we added a new map called "Jackson National Park - Halloween" which is a separate map from the normal Jackson Park map, as we know that not everyone like scary things!

The map contains special visuals, sounds, and a few scary things but this game is about fishing right? So we created a Zombie Bass fish and you will be able to catch it during this event! And you can get special rewards for catching them!

Besides, you will be able to unlock two special achievements, so make sure to check out the...you will need to discover it ːsteamsaltyː

Prizes

When it will happen? How long it will last?

Steam Scream Fest runs from October 25 at 10:00 AM PDT (UTC-7) to November 1 at 10:00 AM PDT (UTC-7).

But to keep in mind our lovely community in-game Halloween event will last till November 5, 23:59.

Halloween Event - Content list

In-game:

New map: Jackson National Park (Halloween Edition)

New fish: Zombie Bass

New equipment: Neon worm (rotten) + Fluo spinning lure

New achievements:

Heart at..... (You will find it by yourself :D)

Fish or trick! (Catch 35 zombie fish)

Event tasks + prizes

Catch 5 Zombie bass - Pumpkin float

Catch 25 Zombie bass - Halloween reel

Catch 50 Zombie bass - Halloween fishing rod

So, don't miss the event on October 25th!

Ps. New map rework + fixes should be released next week, so keep an eye on the updates! BIIIIIIIG map overhaul.

