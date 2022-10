Share · View all patches · Build 9764388 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 18:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Well here it is, the first public Alpha version 0.00.

Please post any bugs you find in the Steam bug report forum, as that is currently the only way to report them.

I will post a forum announcement with future plans, including a rudimentary roadmap later tonight.

Meanwhile enjoy being, err, the toilet bowl cleaner of the titular Mage Lords. At least until later stages are released.