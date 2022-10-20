 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

They Don't Sleep update for 20 October 2022

Minor Update 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9764356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update to fix a bug where the new Twenty-Eight achievement was not unlocking correctly. It should now be possible to 100% the achievements. Sorry for the inconvenience to anyone who was achievement hunting yesterday or this morning!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link