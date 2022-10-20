Quick update to fix a bug where the new Twenty-Eight achievement was not unlocking correctly. It should now be possible to 100% the achievements. Sorry for the inconvenience to anyone who was achievement hunting yesterday or this morning!
They Don't Sleep update for 20 October 2022
Minor Update 1.1.1
