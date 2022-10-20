The T-Rex can now be tamed!

**Dear Explorers,

You asked for it and we listened: the T-Rex can be tamed now!**

If you're playing using the Naturalist (one of the two new expedition leaders available in the Robots of Lux DLC) you will now be able to add the almighty T-Rex join your party. Please note that you won't be able to ride it though!

Today's update also includes some other Robots of Lux DLC improvements based on the feedback we've received from players:

Beasts that can be promoted above level 8 now improve their perk stats at all levels

Tigers, Spectral Tigers and Giant Bats now only take 1 party slot. They have each had a perk removed also to match other 1-slot beasts.

A second Inspector will no longer join your party if you Cryo-Freeze the first in the Old Theatre

Another small surprise: a brand new item! If you use Joobee on a Needle Plant tile you will now find... Needle Plant Needles (what else)!

Last but not least, this update includes a variety of bug fixes. You can find the full changelog on our wiki.

If you enjoy the Robots of Lux DLC please remember to leave a review on Steam (no matter how short), it really helps!

Adventure awaits!