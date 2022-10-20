BUG - Fix to stop the ammo pouch and gun fighting over the magazine

BUG - Fixed issue with volumetrics getting garbage data and becoming randomly colored

ADJUST - Bonelab version added to log

ADJUST - Device ID updates when using different controllers

ADJUST - Devtools spawnable if you have them unlocked, no longer requires developer mode

ADJUST - Level selection available through progression

ADJUST - 1911 made default unlock

ADJUST - Added gacha poster instructions

ADJUST - Nimbus gun disables leaderboards

BUG - HUB - Fix for potential progression skip

BUG - HUB - Fixes for potentially stalled progression when going from Hub to Ascent

BUG - MINE DIVE - Various Triggers fixed

BUG - MONOGON MOTORWAY - Trigger tutorial fixed

BUG - LONGRUN - Dynamic railing colliders fixed

BUG - BIG ANOMALY - Invulnerable health fix

BUG - TUSCANY - Fixed complete button

ADJUST - HUB - Crane instruction UI added

ADJUST - HUB - Crane reset button and button labels added

ADJUST - HUB - Various UX and affordances tweeks

ADJUST - HUB - Improved funicular sound effects

ADJUST - HUB - Map is more direct, Lists core keys, and tells player what they should do.

ADJUST - MOON - Avatar Gacha capsule has beacon

ADJUST - MOON - Arrow pointing in gacha direction

ADJUST - MOON - Added jump pads

ADJUST - PILLAR - Checkpoint at middle of level added

ADJUST - PILLAR - More weapons added

ADJUST - PILLAR - Grip added to elevator platform top surface

ADJUST - PILLAR - Boids can no longer forcibly change your avatar

ADJUST - PILLAR - Added visual damage to the boid ball

ADJUST - PILLAR - Reworked upper arena area

ADJUST - STREET PUNCHER - Jukebox headphone made dynamic

ADJUST - DUNGEON WARRIOR - Closed gap in environment

ADJUST - ROOFTOPS - Various small UX improvements

ADJUST - DISTRICT - Zones adjusted to fix enemy pop-in

ADJUST - DISTRICT - Some material and lighting changes