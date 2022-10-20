natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

A Halloween limited time gift has been added.

The following items will be distributed when playing Natsuno Kanata during the period of 10/21-11/20.

The equipment "Little Devil Dress" that changes Natsuno's costume during exploration.

A "postcard with a pumpkin on it" that allows you to watch an exclusive mini-episode.

[Specification changes]

The "Daily Reward" will be distributed when the date changes instead of every 24 hours.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text was corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.