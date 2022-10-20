natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
A Halloween limited time gift has been added.
The following items will be distributed when playing Natsuno Kanata during the period of 10/21-11/20.
The equipment "Little Devil Dress" that changes Natsuno's costume during exploration.
A "postcard with a pumpkin on it" that allows you to watch an exclusive mini-episode.
[Specification changes]
The "Daily Reward" will be distributed when the date changes instead of every 24 hours.
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Changed files in this update