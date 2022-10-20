 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 20 October 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.8 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
A Halloween limited time gift has been added.
　The following items will be distributed when playing Natsuno Kanata during the period of 10/21-11/20.
　　The equipment "Little Devil Dress" that changes Natsuno's costume during exploration.
　　A "postcard with a pumpkin on it" that allows you to watch an exclusive mini-episode.

[Specification changes]
The "Daily Reward" will be distributed when the date changes instead of every 24 hours.

[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.

