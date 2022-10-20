Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Early Access 0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9764028 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 16:39:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

General

Creatures

* There’s now support for multiple active companions. Bring your whole squad with you!

Companions can now be commanded to perform their actions. Bonding is no longer required, but still possible

Interacting with a companion moves the camera closer to the player

Creatures now have a “mood meter” which indicates how happy they are

Companions can now be nicknamed! Nicknames will appear over their heads

Creatures can now be fed, washed, and played with to increase their mood and experience bar

Improved locomotion animations for all companions (Stormdog, Otterlot, Longhorn, Axepecker and Bibi)

Improved creature summoning and dismissing

Improved Hogbunny dismiss animation

Extended animations for playing with creature

Improved idle animation for Stormdog

Player Housing

* New player houses added! * Cave

Tree House

Farming

* Tilling * Easier to design farms as tilling preview should now feel more fluid and intuitive

Angled tilling allows for more intricately designed farms.

Tilled ground visual indicates plant water amount with darkened texture

Pollinating/Farming Time * Pollinating plants using the Bibi and Pollen Bag yield crops immediately

Seed Pods * Monsters now drop Seed Pods instead of Seeds, based on what region they’re in These Seed Pods can be used to craft the different seeds that the enemies no longer drop Petal refined in the Cutter now make Pollen Bags directly, no longer creating Pollen

Plant Definitions * Uprooting a plant now gives the relevant Seed Pod back

Quality of Life Improvements

* Improved flow in the beginning of the game

Better player economy (balancing pass)

Improved farming abilities (easier to tile, target, and otherwise tend to farm)

“Add All” items action when interacting with construction alters and refineries

Added “Drop Items” action from inventory

Added tracking of work orders

Sleeping in a bed enabled during daytime

Workbench prompts and map markers disabled until the first shrine is fixed

Visuals

* Improvements to various particle systems

Creatures have VFX to indicate their mood change

Made path towards longhorn more pronounced

Combat

* Monsters * Removed multiple monster spawners in the beginning of the game

All monsters have had their health reduced

Weapons * Club area of effect damage has been increased All weapons have had their damage increased



NPCs

* Added an alternative speaking animation for the octi pilot, Milas Morgenshell

Inventory

* Increased max inventory size from 56 to 70

Increased starting inventory slots from 16 to 20

Updated inventory menu, chest menu and sell chest menu to be 10 slots wide

Moved health bar and currency counter in the inventory menu to fill empty space

Reduced max slots in Duffel Bag from 24 to 20

Increased max slots in Tall Bag from 56 to 60

Increased starting slots in Sell Chest from 24 to 30

Increased amount of slots InventoryUpgrade pickup adds from 8 to 10

Added 2 slots to the equipment bar

Added keyboard mapping buttons for selecting slot 9 and 10 to the remapping menu

Resource Gathering

* Wild Flowers * Uprooting Flowers now always give Petals

Uprooting Leaf Bush now always gives Leaves

Amri Machines * Amri Machines now drop more loot, as well as Amri

* New tool - Fishing Rod has been added!

New tool - Shovel has been added!

Watering Can * Watering ability has had its radius reduced Activate animation on water pump when refilling the Watering Can

Fishing Nodes * Added more fishing nodes in multiple areas

Decorations

* Added 11 more decorations to the various shops with “Outdoor” theme

Added animations for the 11 new decorations

GUI

* Tutorials added * Basics

Pirate Camps

Combat

Farming

Housing

Crafting

Resources

Creatures

Added patch notes button to main menu screen

Added new icons for emotes, tools and placeables

Seeds now have their own category in the crafting menu

Updated visuals keyboard input icons

Scaled down map icons slightly

Added “thank you” message when submitting feedback

Clicking outside an opened submenu in the main menu now closes the opened menu

Added dropdown menu to audio settings

Mouse sensitivity slider added

Page indicator for equipment bar added

Input/Controller

* Space Bar no longer opens inventory

Picking Up items moved to X on Controller, Right Mouse Button/F on Keyboard

Tools, Weapon, and Combo moved to the Left Mouse Button.

Players can now talk to statues and pick up items while having tool or weapon equipped

Pollinate and Watering moved to the Left Mouse Button

Tools and weapon usage moved to the Left Mouse Button

Creature abilities moved to the Left Mouse Button

Stomp Tile moved to Right Mouse Button / X

Otterlot Fishing ability moved to Left Mouse Button / A

Pick Up moved to Right Mouse Button / X

"Cancel" moved to Spacebar

Audio

* Optimized music system with more dynamics, and changes between regions

New Audio Silence system on the menu that lets players choose if the music will play constantly or with pauses in between while exploring

New Explore Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

New Combat Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

New Misophonic Slider - Players can tone down snores, eating and other foley sounds

New sounds for all new placeable objects

New creature sounds

Navigating menu sounds updated

Miscellaneous

* Player can now rotate the character in the inventory menu with the right stick

General improvements to AI and pathfinding (Enemies & Companions)

—

Bugs Fixes

* Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck