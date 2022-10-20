 Skip to content

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 20 October 2022

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Early Access 0.2 Patch Notes

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Early Access 0.2 Patch Notes

General

Creatures

* There’s now support for multiple active companions. Bring your whole squad with you! 

  • Companions can now be commanded to perform their actions. Bonding is no longer required, but still possible

  • Interacting with a companion moves the camera closer to the player

  • Creatures now have a “mood meter” which indicates how happy they are

  • Companions can now be nicknamed! Nicknames will appear over their heads

  • Creatures can now be fed, washed, and played with to increase their mood and experience bar

  • Improved locomotion animations for all companions (Stormdog, Otterlot, Longhorn, Axepecker and Bibi)

  • Improved creature summoning and dismissing

  • Improved Hogbunny dismiss animation

  • Extended animations for playing with creature

  • Improved idle animation for Stormdog

Player Housing

* New player houses added!  

          * Cave
  • Tree House

Farming

* Tilling  

          * Easier to design farms as tilling preview should now feel more fluid and intuitive

  • Angled tilling allows for more intricately designed farms.

  • Tilled ground visual indicates plant water amount with darkened texture

  • Pollinating/Farming Time 

            * Pollinating plants using the Bibi and Pollen Bag yield crops immediately

  • Seed Pods 

            * Monsters now drop Seed Pods instead of Seeds, based on what region they’re in

    • These Seed Pods can be used to craft the different seeds that the enemies no longer drop

    • Petal refined in the Cutter now make Pollen Bags directly, no longer creating Pollen

  • Plant Definitions 

            * Uprooting a plant now gives the relevant Seed Pod back

Quality of Life Improvements

* Improved flow in the beginning of the game

  • Better player economy (balancing pass)

  • Improved farming abilities (easier to tile, target, and otherwise tend to farm)

  • “Add All” items action when interacting with construction alters and refineries 

  • Added “Drop Items” action from inventory

  • Added tracking of work orders

  • Sleeping in a bed enabled during daytime

  • Workbench prompts and map markers disabled until the first shrine is fixed

Visuals

* Improvements to various particle systems

  • Creatures have VFX to indicate their mood change

  • Made path towards longhorn more pronounced

Combat

* Monsters  

          * Removed multiple monster spawners in the beginning of the game

  • All monsters have had their health reduced

  • Weapons 

            * Club area of effect damage has been increased
    • All weapons have had their damage increased

NPCs

* Added an alternative speaking animation for the octi pilot, Milas Morgenshell

Inventory

* Increased max inventory size from 56 to 70

  • Increased starting inventory slots from 16 to 20

  • Updated inventory menu, chest menu and sell chest menu to be 10 slots wide

  • Moved health bar and currency counter in the inventory menu to fill empty space

  • Reduced max slots in Duffel Bag from 24 to 20

  • Increased max slots in Tall Bag from 56 to 60

  • Increased starting slots in Sell Chest from 24 to 30

  • Increased amount of slots InventoryUpgrade pickup adds from 8 to 10

  • Added 2 slots to the equipment bar

  • Added keyboard mapping buttons for selecting slot 9 and 10 to the remapping menu

Resource Gathering

* Wild Flowers  

          * Uprooting Flowers now always give Petals

  • Uprooting Leaf Bush now always gives Leaves

  • Amri Machines 

            * Amri Machines now drop more loot, as well as Amri

Tools

* New tool - Fishing Rod has been added!

  • New tool - Shovel has been added!

  • Watering Can 

            * Watering ability has had its radius reduced
    • Activate animation on water pump when refilling the Watering Can

  • Fishing Nodes 

            * Added more fishing nodes in multiple areas

Decorations

* Added 11 more decorations to the various shops with “Outdoor” theme
  • Added animations for the 11 new decorations

GUI

* Tutorials added  

          * Basics

  • Pirate Camps

  • Combat

  • Farming

  • Housing

  • Crafting

  • Resources

  • Creatures

  • Added patch notes button to main menu screen

  • Added new icons for emotes, tools and placeables

  • Seeds now have their own category in the crafting menu

  • Updated visuals keyboard input icons

  • Scaled down map icons slightly

  • Added “thank you” message when submitting feedback

  • Clicking outside an opened submenu in the main menu now closes the opened menu

  • Added dropdown menu to audio settings

  • Mouse sensitivity slider added

  • Page indicator for equipment bar added

Input/Controller

* Space Bar no longer opens inventory

  • Picking Up items moved to X on Controller, Right Mouse Button/F on Keyboard

  • Tools, Weapon, and Combo moved to the Left Mouse Button.

  • Players can now talk to statues and pick up items while having tool or weapon equipped

  • Pollinate and Watering moved to the Left Mouse Button

  • Tools and weapon usage moved to the Left Mouse Button

  • Creature abilities moved to the Left Mouse Button

  • Stomp Tile moved to Right Mouse Button / X

  • Otterlot Fishing ability moved to Left Mouse Button / A

  • Pick Up moved to Right Mouse Button / X

  • "Cancel" moved to Spacebar

Audio

* Optimized music system with more dynamics, and changes between regions

  • New Audio Silence system on the menu that lets players choose if the music will play constantly or with pauses in between while exploring

  • New Explore Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

  • New Combat Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

  • New Misophonic Slider - Players can tone down snores, eating and other foley sounds

  • New sounds for all new placeable objects

  • New creature sounds

  • Navigating menu sounds updated

Miscellaneous

* Player can now rotate the character in the inventory menu with the right stick
  • General improvements to AI and pathfinding (Enemies & Companions)

Bugs Fixes

* Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck

  • Fixed issue causing the player to be unable to craft the Pebbleput Pants

  • Fixed typo in dialogue relating to the first Pirate Camp

  • Plants will no longer block the ability to till ground

  • Various texture bug fixes

  • Players can no longer spam-feed companions

  • The knockback effect when attacking a resource node was only triggered sometimes

  • Players can no longer be defeated while fast traveling

  • Companions will no longer sometimes evolve when at max level

  • Time can no longer be frozen after fixing the first shrine and then saving and loading

  • House workbench markers no longer reappear on the map after being completed

  • Hold to activate actions now properly update the hold progress circle when being activated

  • The preview of the item being added to workbench no longer get stuck when cycling through many items

  • Audio settings are now being saved

  • Chest menu now says character name when trading with another player character

  • Quests are now clickable with mouse in the quest menu

  • All buttons in settings menu are now clickable with mouse

  • Clicking an item in the shop no longer purchases without displaying the description first

