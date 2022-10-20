Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Early Access 0.2 Patch Notes

General
Creatures
* There’s now support for multiple active companions. Bring your whole squad with you!
-
Companions can now be commanded to perform their actions. Bonding is no longer required, but still possible
-
Interacting with a companion moves the camera closer to the player
-
Creatures now have a “mood meter” which indicates how happy they are
-
Companions can now be nicknamed! Nicknames will appear over their heads
-
Creatures can now be fed, washed, and played with to increase their mood and experience bar
-
Improved locomotion animations for all companions (Stormdog, Otterlot, Longhorn, Axepecker and Bibi)
-
Improved creature summoning and dismissing
-
Improved Hogbunny dismiss animation
-
Extended animations for playing with creature
-
Improved idle animation for Stormdog
Player Housing
* New player houses added!
* Cave
- Tree House
Farming
* Tilling
* Easier to design farms as tilling preview should now feel more fluid and intuitive
-
Angled tilling allows for more intricately designed farms.
-
Tilled ground visual indicates plant water amount with darkened texture
-
Pollinating/Farming Time
* Pollinating plants using the Bibi and Pollen Bag yield crops immediately
-
Seed Pods
* Monsters now drop Seed Pods instead of Seeds, based on what region they’re in
-
These Seed Pods can be used to craft the different seeds that the enemies no longer drop
-
Petal refined in the Cutter now make Pollen Bags directly, no longer creating Pollen
-
-
Plant Definitions
* Uprooting a plant now gives the relevant Seed Pod back
Quality of Life Improvements
* Improved flow in the beginning of the game
-
Better player economy (balancing pass)
-
Improved farming abilities (easier to tile, target, and otherwise tend to farm)
-
“Add All” items action when interacting with construction alters and refineries
-
Added “Drop Items” action from inventory
-
Added tracking of work orders
-
Sleeping in a bed enabled during daytime
-
Workbench prompts and map markers disabled until the first shrine is fixed
Visuals
* Improvements to various particle systems
-
Creatures have VFX to indicate their mood change
-
Made path towards longhorn more pronounced
Combat
* Monsters
* Removed multiple monster spawners in the beginning of the game
-
All monsters have had their health reduced
-
Weapons
* Club area of effect damage has been increased
- All weapons have had their damage increased
NPCs
* Added an alternative speaking animation for the octi pilot, Milas Morgenshell
Inventory
* Increased max inventory size from 56 to 70
-
Increased starting inventory slots from 16 to 20
-
Updated inventory menu, chest menu and sell chest menu to be 10 slots wide
-
Moved health bar and currency counter in the inventory menu to fill empty space
-
Reduced max slots in Duffel Bag from 24 to 20
-
Increased max slots in Tall Bag from 56 to 60
-
Increased starting slots in Sell Chest from 24 to 30
-
Increased amount of slots InventoryUpgrade pickup adds from 8 to 10
-
Added 2 slots to the equipment bar
-
Added keyboard mapping buttons for selecting slot 9 and 10 to the remapping menu
Resource Gathering
* Wild Flowers
* Uprooting Flowers now always give Petals
-
Uprooting Leaf Bush now always gives Leaves
-
Amri Machines
* Amri Machines now drop more loot, as well as Amri
Tools
* New tool - Fishing Rod has been added!
-
New tool - Shovel has been added!
-
Watering Can
* Watering ability has had its radius reduced
- Activate animation on water pump when refilling the Watering Can
-
Fishing Nodes
* Added more fishing nodes in multiple areas
Decorations
* Added 11 more decorations to the various shops with “Outdoor” theme
- Added animations for the 11 new decorations
GUI
* Tutorials added
* Basics
-
Pirate Camps
-
Combat
-
Farming
-
Housing
-
Crafting
-
Resources
-
Creatures
-
Added patch notes button to main menu screen
-
Added new icons for emotes, tools and placeables
-
Seeds now have their own category in the crafting menu
-
Updated visuals keyboard input icons
-
Scaled down map icons slightly
-
Added “thank you” message when submitting feedback
-
Clicking outside an opened submenu in the main menu now closes the opened menu
-
Added dropdown menu to audio settings
-
Mouse sensitivity slider added
-
Page indicator for equipment bar added
Input/Controller
* Space Bar no longer opens inventory
-
Picking Up items moved to X on Controller, Right Mouse Button/F on Keyboard
-
Tools, Weapon, and Combo moved to the Left Mouse Button.
-
Players can now talk to statues and pick up items while having tool or weapon equipped
-
Pollinate and Watering moved to the Left Mouse Button
-
Tools and weapon usage moved to the Left Mouse Button
-
Creature abilities moved to the Left Mouse Button
-
Stomp Tile moved to Right Mouse Button / X
-
Otterlot Fishing ability moved to Left Mouse Button / A
-
Pick Up moved to Right Mouse Button / X
-
"Cancel" moved to Spacebar
Audio
* Optimized music system with more dynamics, and changes between regions
-
New Audio Silence system on the menu that lets players choose if the music will play constantly or with pauses in between while exploring
-
New Explore Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired
-
New Combat Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired
-
New Misophonic Slider - Players can tone down snores, eating and other foley sounds
-
New sounds for all new placeable objects
-
New creature sounds
-
Navigating menu sounds updated
Miscellaneous
* Player can now rotate the character in the inventory menu with the right stick
- General improvements to AI and pathfinding (Enemies & Companions)
—
Bugs Fixes
* Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck
-
Fixed issue causing the player to be unable to craft the Pebbleput Pants
-
Fixed typo in dialogue relating to the first Pirate Camp
-
Plants will no longer block the ability to till ground
-
Various texture bug fixes
-
Players can no longer spam-feed companions
-
The knockback effect when attacking a resource node was only triggered sometimes
-
Players can no longer be defeated while fast traveling
-
Companions will no longer sometimes evolve when at max level
-
Time can no longer be frozen after fixing the first shrine and then saving and loading
-
House workbench markers no longer reappear on the map after being completed
-
Hold to activate actions now properly update the hold progress circle when being activated
-
The preview of the item being added to workbench no longer get stuck when cycling through many items
-
Audio settings are now being saved
-
Chest menu now says character name when trading with another player character
-
Quests are now clickable with mouse in the quest menu
-
All buttons in settings menu are now clickable with mouse
-
Clicking an item in the shop no longer purchases without displaying the description first
