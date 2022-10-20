 Skip to content

Live Or Die update for 20 October 2022

"Sign of Good Faith" Update

Build 9763060

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween to all of the "Live or Die" fans out there!

"Live Or Die" has a new update releasing this week that fixes the old issues, besides difficulty. Survival Horror should stay survival horror! However, with that said I will look into having a difficulty setting. I removed two levels that were the root of the issue, "The Defensive" and "The End is Nigh".

They were developed by a designer who did not follow the set guidelines. Thus, we have had this issue that plagued all of you. I was trying to save those levels, but I had to throw them away and start fresh.

I wanted to personally apologize for all of the issues and for having to wait for the fixes. I hope that by showing my continued support for the project after my team has all moved on to their projects, you can understand and appreciate the dedication and work I put into the project.

My work to fix the issue was to design and implement a "Trap Door" mechanic that would essentially send the player to a trap room where they must survive waves of enemies. Also, with enough supplies to help them survive and to continue. Adding the backpack to increase carrying capacity.

I also replaced the text cinematic introduction with a filmed and edited introduction by yours truly. Same with the mid-game ending text cinematic. I threw those in last minute in post-production to add a story, but now I have had time to give it the much-needed polish it deserved.

I could not figure out the issues with dying and losing all your inventory just yet. That is why I added the pregame warning to save frequently, so that if you do die and the auto-save feature fails you, then your manually saved game should secure your inventory/progress.

I am trying to ensure that this product is solid and has some good reviews before I move on to some other projects I have been dying to work on. I hope you all will continue to discuss and review "Live Or Die" so that I can keep working on it to make it as great as it can be!

Stay spooky,

Justin Kamm, CEO
Diabolical LLC

