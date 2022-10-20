"Sign of Good Faith" Update

Happy Halloween to all of the "Live or Die" fans out there!

"Live Or Die" has a new update releasing this week that fixes the old issues, besides difficulty. Survival Horror should stay survival horror! However, with that said I will look into having a difficulty setting. I removed two levels that were the root of the issue, "The Defensive" and "The End is Nigh".

They were developed by a designer who did not follow the set guidelines. Thus, we have had this issue that plagued all of you. I was trying to save those levels, but I had to throw them away and start fresh.

I wanted to personally apologize for all of the issues and for having to wait for the fixes. I hope that by showing my continued support for the project after my team has all moved on to their projects, you can understand and appreciate the dedication and work I put into the project.

My work to fix the issue was to design and implement a "Trap Door" mechanic that would essentially send the player to a trap room where they must survive waves of enemies. Also, with enough supplies to help them survive and to continue. Adding the backpack to increase carrying capacity.

I also replaced the text cinematic introduction with a filmed and edited introduction by yours truly. Same with the mid-game ending text cinematic. I threw those in last minute in post-production to add a story, but now I have had time to give it the much-needed polish it deserved.

I could not figure out the issues with dying and losing all your inventory just yet. That is why I added the pregame warning to save frequently, so that if you do die and the auto-save feature fails you, then your manually saved game should secure your inventory/progress.

I am trying to ensure that this product is solid and has some good reviews before I move on to some other projects I have been dying to work on. I hope you all will continue to discuss and review "Live Or Die" so that I can keep working on it to make it as great as it can be!

Stay spooky,

Justin Kamm, CEO

Diabolical LLC