Idle Wizard update for 20 October 2022

Helloween Event is live!

Idle Wizard update for 20 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween has arrived in Idle Wizard!

Log in to receive a humble entry gift and try out some of the new spooky skins!
Trade Pumpkin Seeds with our resident Pumpkin for some random Skin unlocks or minor random gifts. Seeds can be earned by collecting them from the game's screen.

The auto-equipped skins will stay on for the whole duration until you switch out of them.
A new and revamped pumpkin is now full of cheeky retorts and hides a secret or two!
In addition, there's a bonus to Bats, Crafting and Enchanting Dust that'll last until November 10th.

Some tiny fixes around the game were also implemented.

Come visit us!

