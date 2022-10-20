Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 x Steam Scream Fest (Halloween)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Scary day, ain't it? :>

We would like to let you know that during Halloween we will run a special event where you will be able to catch Zombie fish, unlock extraordinary achievements and receive a unique rod, reel & float.

During the event, you can notice visual changes on the maps but it won't last long as not everyone may like Halloween :)

Steam Scream Fest runs from October 25 at 10:00 AM PDT (UTC-7) to November 1 at 10:00 AM PDT (UTC-7).

But to keep in mind our lovely community in-game Halloween event will last till November 4, 23:59.