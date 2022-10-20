



New Content

3 achievements to fix existing unlocks:

Complete any 30 minutes stage with Gallo or Divano. [Unlocks: Bracelet]

Discover every standard evolution and union. [Unlocks: Candybox]

Evolve the Bracelet and then the Bi-Bracelet. [Unlocks: 500 gold]

4 new achievements:

Find all the relics from all stages. [spoiler][Unlocks stage: Eudaimonia M.][/spoiler]

Obtain Gracia's Mirror. [spoiler][Unlocks: Inverse Mode][/spoiler]

Obtain the Seventh Trumpet. [spoiler][Unlocks: Endless Mode][/spoiler]

See the final fireworks. [spoiler][Unlocks: Greatest Jubilee][/spoiler]

- 1 new event stage

1 new weapon

New skins for: Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta, and Mask of the Red Death.

New "Side B" soundtrack. Every Side B track unlocks together with the stage it belongs to.

New option for "blast processed" sound effects.

Added missing music tracks for Il Molise (and Boss Rash in 0.11.400)

Added 11 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Added Twitch integration: the chat makes decisions for you and triggers special events. Enable in Options by typing in the chat's name, no need to login or doing anything weird.

INVERSE MODE

Stages layout is upside down (can be disabled in Options) plus minor visual changes depending on stage.

Gold gains are increased by 200%. Luck bonus of 20%.

Enemies start with +200% Max Health.

Enemies gain 5% Max Health every minute and and 1% movement speed every 2 minutes (cumulative with the Bone Zone enemy bonuses).

The merchant also sells: Skip, Banish, and Reroll (can carry up to 20) and 1 extra Arcana.

ENDLESS MODE

The Reaper won't spawn at the final minute.

Reaching the final minute of a stage will make the enemy waves to restart from minute 0, completing a "cycle".

Enemies gain 100% of their base Max Health per cycle.

Enemies spawn frequency and amount is increased by 50% per cycle.

Enemies deal 25% more damage per cycle. The player's max damage cap is diminished by 1 per cycle.

The merchant respawns on every cycle and sells "+1 Revival" instead of Golden Eggs.

Achievement Tweaks:

Reduced level requirements for character achievements (reach LV 100 is now LV80, reach LV99 is now reach LV50)

Mindbender now unlocks at 50 COLLECTION items instead of 100

Tweaks:

New UI to show what relics are available in each stage

New UI to show what stages have been cleared for each character (plus option to turn it off)

New UI option to lock the selection of a music track so it persists between runs

Each rank in Banish and Reroll now grants 2 of them instead of 1.

Picking up an Orologion also slows down Gold Fever decay by 50%

Lightning Ring and Thunderloop are now affected by Arcana II - Twilight Requiem

Bracelet is now affected by arcana XIV - Jail of Crystal. Bi-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana II - Twilight Requiem. Tri-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana XIX - Heart of Fire

Reduced Sketamari's HP recovery when absorbing other skeletons.

Increased XP gain in the early minutes of the Dairy Plant.

Increased base gold amount in treasure chests.

"Recovery" stat now also affects the potency of health recovery pickups.

Arcana II - Twilight Requiem's explosions damage is now affected by Curse.

"quick start" now becomes available after unlocking the 5 main stages.

Capped all Limit break bonuses other than Might (this in particular is very open to suggestions in case it makes sense to increase some caps)

Quick walkthrough for players who already have everything from 0.11 and want all the new v1.0 content asap

1)[spoiler]On opening the game, you should automatically get the new Achievement "The Eudaimonia Machine". If not, make sure you're not missing any relic from 0.11, then enter and exit a run. The achievement will unlock a new event stage.[/spoiler]

2)[spoiler]Enter the new stage "Eudaimonia M." and do stuff.[/spoiler]

3)[spoiler]Enter and exit any stage while using the option you have unlocked in step 2.[/spoiler]

4)[spoiler]Go back to "Eudaimonia M." and do stuff.[/spoiler]

5)[spoiler]Enter and exit any stage while using the option you have unlocked in step 4.[/spoiler]

6)[spoiler]Go back to "Eudaimonia M." and do stuff.[/spoiler]

Twitch Mode Details

Currently requires a physical keyboard to be set up.



To enable Twitch mode, go to Options from the main menu, type your Twitch channel name in the text box and click the Twitch connect button.

From now on, level up decisions will be made by the Twitch chat by typing a number from 1 to 7, depending on the options available on the level up screen. Viewers will also be able to choose special commands like Reroll and Banish:



In the second half of every minute, the chat will also be able to vote on what special event will happen at the start of the next minute by typing a,b, or c. This vote is secret and the results are revealed only when the next minute ticks:



Playing in Hurry mode also allows the chat to trigger events every 30 seconds instead than every minute.

(It is not possible to change position of the Twitch Selection panel at this time, but suggestions are welcome)

No beta?

To avoid spoilers, the new content of v1.0 hasn't been through the usual public-beta process, so please feel free to highlight any problems, frustrations, or balancing issues about the new mechanics in the Discord or in the Steam forum so we can improve on those :)

What's next

Vampire Survivors started as a "simple gameplay base that I could use to have fun making content for over the weekends", and despite all the changes that happened over the past year, that original vision of a simple canvas at which to throw everything including the kitchen sink has never really changed. Well, that "over the weekends" turned into "in any waking hour", but the rest is still valid :)

For that reason we'll be done with VS for real only once I - or you - get tired of it.

We'll probably start developing something new in poncle, but support for VS will also carry on. As anticipated in the v1.0 announcement, we’ll need to do some QOL improvements on niche mechanics like Eggs and Limit Break, plus finishing the engine port. But brand new features are also in the works… 🙊

A huge thank you once again to all the players who turned this little weekend project into an insane success! 🙏