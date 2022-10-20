Halloween Event - v0.5.3

Hello Innkeepers!

We are happy to announce that this year's Halloween event has already started!

During the event, you will be able to enjoy a more spooky atmosphere, there will be new quests to complete, new recipes, and you will be able to get exclusive Halloween items.

Here are the main features of the event,

Meet Gass Dubois

During the night, Gass' soul in sorrow wanders south of the tavern. Help him finish his master recipe, so he can rest in peace.

New Items and Recipes

During the Halloween event, you will be able to get spooky items and new terrifyingly delicious recipes. Get them before the event ends!

Scariest atmosphere ever!

The nights will be darker than ever, the fog will rise, and dreadful beings from the afterlife will visit your tavern.

Thai and Dutch Languages Added!

Thanks to the users who are helping us in the community translation project, we have been able to add two new languages to the game. Travellers Rest can now be played in Dutch and Thai!

Remember that if you want us to add a language to the localization project, just let us know, and when the language is translated we will add it to the game.

Thanks to all of you who are helping us to make Travellers Rest accessible to more languages!

Change Log