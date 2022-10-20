Halloween Event - v0.5.3

Hello Innkeepers!
We are happy to announce that this year's Halloween event has already started!
During the event, you will be able to enjoy a more spooky atmosphere, there will be new quests to complete, new recipes, and you will be able to get exclusive Halloween items.
Here are the main features of the event,
Meet Gass Dubois
During the night, Gass' soul in sorrow wanders south of the tavern. Help him finish his master recipe, so he can rest in peace.
New Items and Recipes
During the Halloween event, you will be able to get spooky items and new terrifyingly delicious recipes. Get them before the event ends!
Scariest atmosphere ever!
The nights will be darker than ever, the fog will rise, and dreadful beings from the afterlife will visit your tavern.
Thai and Dutch Languages Added!
Thanks to the users who are helping us in the community translation project, we have been able to add two new languages to the game. Travellers Rest can now be played in Dutch and Thai!
Remember that if you want us to add a language to the localization project, just let us know, and when the language is translated we will add it to the game.
Thanks to all of you who are helping us to make Travellers Rest accessible to more languages!
Change Log
- A new NPC has been added.
- 19 new special Halloween items have been added.
- 14 new Halloween costumes for tavern customers have been added.
- 3 new recipes have been added.
- 3 new quests have been added.
- Funeral mushrooms can now be collected in different areas of the world.
- New Halloween skins for birds have been added.
- Thai language has been added.
- Dutch language has been added.
- Lighting performance has been improved.
- We have fixed a bug in the item prices that occurred when loading the game.
- We have fixed a bug that was multiplying empty kegs when brewing beer.
