HALLOWEEN 2022

The Halloween events are now enabled! Once roughly every two in-game days, a candy hunt event will begin. You'll have 3 minutes to collect as many candies as you can. The top 3 players are given special loot bags as a reward. These candies and loot bags can be opened for various types of loot ranging from scrap all the way up to an M249!

If you don't make the podium, that's okay. The candies you collect can be upgraded for better loot.

There are various items available to help you during your hunt. The Pumpkin Bucket will allow instant pickup of candies and the Scarecrow Wrap and Ghost Costume will provide you with an advantage via Candy Vision.

The Halloween event will run until November 3rd.

Have fun!

Cultists are said to have been opening portals throughout the world, others believe it's a Cobalt experiment code-named R.U.I.N gone horribly wrong. Not much is known about these portals or what they do, only a few chads have entered and made it back alive.

Do you dare to enter?

Server owners can adjust the portal count using the halloweendungeon.population convar.

This year we've added three new Halloween themed items to the Rust store.

Hockey Facemask

Hide your facial deformities with this creepy hockey mask.

The Hockey Facemask skin is a reskin of the Metal Facemask.

Cultist Deer Torch

The Cultists must have dropped this while opening the portals throughout the world.

The Cultist Deer Torch is a reskin of the starter torch. Once the torch skin is selected or crafted, you'll respawn with this skin.

Baseball Bat

It wouldn't be a zombie apocalypse without hitting zombies in the head with a baseball bat!

The Baseball bat is a reskin of the mace melee weapon.

Now purchasable at the Rust item store.

To start building your own monster, first, you must slay scarecrows and mummies that roam the lands. Once you've collected a head, torso and legs, craft yourself a Frankenstein's table and place the body parts within the table. Awaken your new pet monster and control it by pressing "P".

The monster will follow your orders without question. It'll follow you around the map, defend you if attacked and help slay foes you wish to attack.

If you're having trouble accessing the pet menu or already have a key bound to "P" then use the following console command: bind X +pets or open the in-game controls menu.

Last years Halloween items have been raised from the dead, head over to the Rust item store.

Additionally, we've resurrected the following items:

There is also a bunch of Halloween themed skins on the Rust Item Store!