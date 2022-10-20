What's in this update:
-Ghost's portrait has been recolored to better match his sprite.
-By default, the Esc-key is now disabled entirely through the game's config file.
-Miscellaneous presentation improvements (less of the characters' portraits are covered by the dialogue box, etc.)
-Bug fixes
Love Walk with the Living? Leave a review! Tell your friends! Tell strangers! Wishlist Walk with the Living II!
Is there something you'd love to see in the game? Get in touch!
Hope you're enjoying spooky season :)
