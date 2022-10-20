What's in this update:

-Ghost's portrait has been recolored to better match his sprite.

-By default, the Esc-key is now disabled entirely through the game's config file.

-Miscellaneous presentation improvements (less of the characters' portraits are covered by the dialogue box, etc.)

-Bug fixes

Love Walk with the Living? Leave a review! Tell your friends! Tell strangers! Wishlist Walk with the Living II!

Is there something you'd love to see in the game? Get in touch!

Hope you're enjoying spooky season :)