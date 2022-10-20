 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Walk with the Living update for 20 October 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9763578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's in this update:
-Ghost's portrait has been recolored to better match his sprite.
-By default, the Esc-key is now disabled entirely through the game's config file.
-Miscellaneous presentation improvements (less of the characters' portraits are covered by the dialogue box, etc.)
-Bug fixes

Love Walk with the Living? Leave a review! Tell your friends! Tell strangers! Wishlist Walk with the Living II!

Is there something you'd love to see in the game? Get in touch!

Hope you're enjoying spooky season :)

Changed files in this update

Walk with the Living Depot 1828221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link