One pesky little line of code broke the whole star interaction system!
So sorry for the inconvenience
It was possible to fix the problem by opening and closin the journal but it incovenient to say the least...
Paradise Marsh update for 20 October 2022
Hot Fix -Dialogs Stars / drawing not working
