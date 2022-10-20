 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradise Marsh update for 20 October 2022

Hot Fix -Dialogs Stars / drawing not working

Share · View all patches · Build 9763503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One pesky little line of code broke the whole star interaction system!
So sorry for the inconvenience
It was possible to fix the problem by opening and closin the journal but it incovenient to say the least...

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709172
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link