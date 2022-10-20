 Skip to content

this House update for 20 October 2022

V1.55 Patch Notes

V1.55 Patch Notes

Build 9763472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where Madam Sandra would ask you to read the piano book, even when you didn't have it.

Do read it though when you get it because it will help!

