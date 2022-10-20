Patch 0.11: Nightmare escape

Hello fellow outlaws!

It is time for the new update and as the end of october draws near, get ready for some spooky changes!

First of all, unfortunately, as some of you may know, the Undertaker should have come out either this week or next week. However, the administrative tasks that we mentionned last update are still ongoing and keep us quite busy, our work schedule has effectively been shorten by half as a result. Moreover, our belove dev, Bumpty, will be taking holidays from the 3rd of November until the 26th (It is due time for him, he has been working incredibly hard for the last 8 months and had yet to take any time off (I have)). Therefore, as we do not want to rush the content creation process in order to give you best content possible, we had to decide to push back the Undertaker's big entrance in Bounty of One.

However, this doesn't mean that we have remain iddle regarding Bounty of One's development. Indeed, driven mad by our decision, the upper echelon of the Undertaker's minions have taken over the valley and bring havoc to its inhabitants. Fortunately, you will be able to challenge them in our new game mode :

NIGHTMARE ESCAPE!

In this game mode, you start with a high bounty that decreases overtime! The night only advances when you gain levels! Level up as fast as possible to claim the highest reward!

I hope you will enjoy getting to know the new enemies and we kindly ask for your patience, the Undertaker will come, just not yet :(

We also added seed modifiers for the daily mode. By the way, if you have any ideas for modifiers, please let us know!

This is all for today, as usual, you can check out the balancing and various changes we made hereafter.

For the next update, right before Bumpty's hollidays, we will be bringing you some new items in order to not leave you hanging with nothing during this time!

Enjoy!

Content

New game mode

Nightmare escape

New modifiers for the daily struggle game mode

Your attack speed is affected by cooldown

Your screen is locked and you can't move outside of starting zone

Start with {Random Epic Object}

Start with 10 upgrades and objects rerolls

You start with 100 000 bounty but lose score overtime, the day pass only when you take a level

You move 50% faster, but enemies also do

Start with Mezcal Staff, Bowgun, Sheriffken and Dark Revenge

Start with Gluttony and 5 health

Gameplay and quality of life

Reduction of loading time before runs

Resurrected players stay invulnerable for 5 seconds instead of 1

Balancing

Surprise attack : Now also adds a dash

Parting Gift : Area effect size : 150% -> 180%

Mezcal Mantle : Now adds one max health

Nitro Suit : Now adds one max health

Troubleshooting

"Hotfixes" during version 0.10