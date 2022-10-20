Meet our new Digital Assistant, the Chleo avatar!

Today we're introducing to you Chleo Bancroft, our new Digital Assistant.

Chleo Bancroft is a jack of many trades, hence why the Animaze squad is welcoming her with open arms. The beginning was rocky though, as Chleo would disappear during the day to attend to her Digital Assistant job. In the meantime, the rest of the bunch would think she is a spy from the human world. Now, slowly but surely they started to see Chleo for who she really is: excellent support for them, making sure everything is running as planned. And ridiculously good-looking too.

This new avatar is the newest addition to the extensive list of Holotech original avatars and it is now available for all Animaze subscribers.

If you care to take advantage to the max of this new awesome piece of content, make sure you check out our tips and tricks regarding how to get the best video creation out of the Animaze app.

Also, if you're feeling creative, we've also prepared some tips and tricks about customizing and retexturing your avatars, making them your own with a vast array of props or with a custom background.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team