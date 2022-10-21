The Maze DLC is OUT NOW!!

After a lot of tedious, annoying development and testing, the first DLC for Toilet Flushing Simulator is finally finished and out!

The Maze Expansion includes an entirely new game available from the extras menu in the main menu.

The Maze

Wander through a dark, creepy maze trying to find and flush 8 toilets to open the escape.

However you aren't alone here, something is lurking, following. Hunting.

Basic Controls:

WASD - Movement

Mouse - Look

F - Flashlight

E - Interact

Updates/Patches/New Content

Fixed all the toilets being upside down in arcade mode.

Fixed a typo in the finale toilet's description in the log.

Completely re-worked and optimised the input system.

The workshop is still broken but differently now.

Added The Maze, including 2 new achievements.

More Lore.

A LOT of back-end work that should make the game run better.

I hope people enjoy this new game mode, I spent a lot of time refining it to be as scary and fun as possible while trying not to break the entire game... That definitely didn't happen while working on this and didn't cause me to spend weeks troubleshooting...

Hopefully all the major game breaking bugs are gone but if they aren't please make a discussion on the community page or tweet @ToiletSimulator on Twitter!

The DLC can be purchased here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176280/Toilet_Flushing_Simulator__The_Maze_Expansion/

Happy 1 Year Anniversary, Thank you all for enabling me to work on the stupidest game on steam for an entire year!