Halloween Update and Festivities!

Hello, Tinkerers! Happy Halloween! To celebrate the spookiest month of the year, we just deployed a new update that added a few Halloween-related cosmetic upgrades, new visual filters, a series of costumes with gameplay-changing items, and standard patch-related improvements. See below for more details, and banish these creepy crawlers in style with our new festive update!

Accessibility:

Our goal has always been to improve accessibility for those who may not be able to play our game due to some mechanics within the initial release of Eyes in the Dark. Below we wanted to highlight some new accessibility features we have added to this recent update.

Accessibility Options - a new category in the options menu focusing on accessibility.

New Cosmetic upgrades

We have some spooky changes to announce that we've been working on for a while!

New Wardrobe

The wardrobe lets you change into costumes. Each costume replaces your default item with a unique new item that impacts gameplay. Perhaps the Dark won’t be the spookiest creature found in Bloom Manor anymore! See below for a breakdown of each costume.

Witch - The Witch Costume comes with a nice hat and replaces your default gadget with the Flying Broom. Flying Broom - You fly with great speed! Activate by holding the jump button while in the air!

Hockey Mask - The Hockey Mask not only looks badass but also replaces your default projectile with the Puck Shot. Puck Shot - The Puck Shot slingshot shoots a puck in a straight line. The puck bounces against surfaces once and explodes on the second bounce.

Werewolf - The Werewolf Costume is very scratchy and hairy inside, but replaces the default gadget with the Full Moon Slippers. Full Moon Slippers - These increase your jump height and movement speed.

Pumpkinhead - The Pumpkinhead Costume smells really bad inside and replaces your default projectile with the Jack-O-Lantern. Jack-O-Lanterns - This slingshot shoots a curving ball that bounces against surfaces. Press the projectile to detonate the button to explode.

Alien - The Alien Costume replaces your default bulb with the Cosmic Bulb, but most importantly… really creeps out Edgar. Cosmic Bulb - This flashlight releases a pulsating donut of light. This then stays in place for a short time creating a wall of light.

Edgar - The Edgar Costume may cause you to have a craving of shiny things and replaces your default gadget with the Feather Bulb. Feather Bulb - This flashlight releases light feathers that stick to surfaces.



Filters:

We have implemented a series of various filters that players can enable to enhance their experience while navigating the world. These visual enhancements will not just look cool, but also assist players with their ability to play more confidently!

Names and Details of Filters

Blues Sisters (BLUE / COOL LIGHT)

Game Girl (GREEN)

Sunburst (WARM LIGHT)

Halloween (ORANGE)

Shades (GRAY)

General Improvements:

Stackable Anomalies - certain anomalies can be selected multiple times for increased challenge

Improved Perks & Impediments - overhauled the impediment screen to make the choices more meaningful and interesting.

Join the Community!

We hope you enjoyed all the spooky, light-hearted additions we have made to Eyes in the Dark, and that this update keeps you and your friends entertained! As always, feel free to provide us with any feedback you might have on our social channels or on our discord server! We are always looking for ways to improve!

We hope you all have a safe, happy, and spooky Halloween this year!



Additional Changes and fixes: Please see the notes below on all the changes to Bloom Manor.

THIS PATCH CONTAINS STABILITY FIXES AND ACCESSIBILITY CHANGES TO OPTIMIZE FEATURES LAUNCHED AS PART OF THE HALLOWEEN UPDATE

GENERAL CHANGES

Solved an issue where players could not progress after completing different rooms within the Manor.

Solved an issue where players could not deal any headshot damage to Broodor.

We have included the “Eureka!” and “Boldly Go” perks as starting perks in the metamachine.

BUG FIXES

Solved various functionality issues with the dash feature. Players can now dash in any direction without breaking room boundaries.

Solved various issues with spawning enemies characters even after players retreated to the zone.

Solved a looping HUB screen issue where players would interact with the prompt causing it to reload/restart.

Solved various speed issues with Vomitors projectiles.

Solved an issue where multiple chests would spawn on top of each other in the garden area.

Solved accessibility issues with items. Previously items would appear discolored when loose items on the floor are being scrapped/moved out of range.

Corrected the B.B bullets slingshot ammo description.

Solved rope mechanics issue where players would lose grip while climbing it from the bottom.

Solved metamachine perks colors. Players would witness inverted colors on perks when trying to enable them in the metamachine.

Solved issue where players with the “Slot Machine” perk active, the discount would fail to load in the shop without the player rerolling.

Updated the radiant bulb mechanics to shoot stars instead of globes.

Solved an issue where players witnessed a duplicate bonus room in the clockwork area. This room is now removed.

Solved Proximity mines bug where players witnessed the mines not detonated in their battles between Broodor/ William

Solved character functionality issue where players witnessed victoria clipping through the ground.

Solved issue where players witnessed the Bulb key not included in the Inventory HUD after retrieving it in the tutorial.

Solved the issue where navigating from the Pause menu tabs would display incorrectly.



ENEMY & GAME MODE RELATED ITEMS

Solved various progression break issues after players completed the laboratory room.

Solved an issue where players can now use feather shoes to leave William’s boss arena.

Solved various inventory functionality issues in the tutorial room. Solved problem where players would lose functionality after opening up inventory to trade in 100 sparks.

Solved an issue where players would hear continuous fire damage SFX after defeating Hiveor with fire.

Solved an issue where players could not pick up items while the Leftover perk was active.

Solved an issue where Stingors body follows the head during the chase with Victoria

MENU/UI/HUD RELATED ITEMS