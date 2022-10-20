Happy Halloween!

Building on the improvements to Pirate Island Rescue with last Ladder to Success update with a few tweaks and additions, we bring you our Smashing Pumpkins update

The spiky thorns have been turned into pumpkin patches for Halloween. Slash with your cutlass and smash those pumpkins

If you don't already have the game, we have a 50% off sale running from October 21st to November 4th and you can buy the game in a bundle with our other games for an extra discount.