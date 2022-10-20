 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pirate Island Rescue update for 20 October 2022

Smashing Pumpkins

Share · View all patches · Build 9763241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

Building on the improvements to Pirate Island Rescue with last Ladder to Success update with a few tweaks and additions, we bring you our Smashing Pumpkins update

The spiky thorns have been turned into pumpkin patches for Halloween. Slash with your cutlass and smash those pumpkins

If you don't already have the game, we have a 50% off sale running from October 21st to November 4th and you can buy the game in a bundle with our other games for an extra discount.

Changed files in this update

Pirate Island Rescue Content Depot 928941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link