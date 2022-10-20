Halloween Update - Patchnote 1.6

This year, we bring you pumpkins, tricks and of course Rock!

We don't have any candy to give you, but 2 new free songs and a whole lot more!

Don't look back and see what's coming up with this 1.6 update of Ragnarock :





Halloween event :

Halloween-themed lobby decoration

Limited-time secret event to unlock the Hel hammer (for those who missed - last year's Halloween). Available only until Nov 13th! - Join our Discord if you need any tips.

2 New songs for free in Volume 2 :

"Niemi" by Korpiklaani (Level 3/6/9)

"Out Of Control" by Bad Situation (Level 2/4/7)

New content :

New Avatar customization booth now available in Changing Room (also changes crew/shield colors)

New "Dark Empty" environment

New features :

You can now share RAID songs in multiplayer races! (If someone in the party owns them, all players can play them)

New Search button in song selector (searches in current volume, in titles and artists' names)

New animation for unlocking hammers (break a gift box with your hammer)

Local profiles and settings are now cloud saved if an internet connection is available (except for space calibration settings)

Show mapper's name for custom songs (on Start panel and in song list on hover)

Free demo now available

Fixes :

Limit number of authorized pauses to 5 for leaderboard scores (After more than 5 pauses, the score is not sent to the leaderboards)

Compute perfect notes ratio only on spawned notes (if player started during a song)

Hellfest crowd sounds now fade when previewing songs in song selector

Moved all remaining sounds through FMOD plugin

Fix empty friends leaderboard's text from "Error" to "No players yet"

Fix particles that could fall on player in Muspelheim's lava field

Clean unused files to reduce game file size

Thank you again for playing, giving us feedback and inspiring us to improve Ragnarock!

We read all your suggestions very carefully, so feel free to leave us reviews, or come on Discord to chat with the Devs.

Wanadev Studio's social accounts are also great spots to share your feelings with us.

Have a nice day, and happy Halloween Vikings!