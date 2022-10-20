Update, Version 20221020

English

##########Content############

[3D Printing]Added new blueprint: Cursed Pumpkin Seed.

[Gardening]You can now plant Cursed Pumpkin Seed to get even more Pumpkin Men outside the Foundation's lab. (They all grow into Pumpkin Men right now. But they may grow into something more horrible in the future.)

[Site Demeter]Added a copy of Cursed Pumpkin Seed Recipe near the computer that has the footage of Incident UPEI0633-2022-A.

The wiki pages have been updated accordingly.

##########System#############

Added code support to allow seeds to grow into something abnormal.

3D printing UI shall now display the number of a potentially dynamic generated material correctly if it does not yet exist. (It sounds like a paradox. :P)

简体中文

##########Content############

【3D打印】加入了新的蓝图：被诅咒的南瓜种子。

【种植】你现在可以种下被诅咒的南瓜种子让它们生长成南瓜人从而扩散到基金会的实验室以外的区域。（当前他们都会生长成南瓜人。不过以后可能会加入更可怕的变体。）

【德米特基地】在包含事故UPEI0633-2022-A的录像的电脑旁边加入了一份被诅咒的南瓜种子的配方。

维基页面已经进行了相应更新。

##########System#############

加入了允许种子生长成某些异常物体的代码支持。

3D打印界面现在会正确显示一个在游戏过程中可能动态生成但是当前不存在的原料。（听起来像是一个悖论。:P）