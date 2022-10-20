New Aerofly FS 4 Beta with new 3D Sound

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.7.1 (2022-10-20) changes
This update adds new 3D directional sound for the A320, new A380 system pages and sounds as well as many new features in several aircraft and general improvements.
Controls and Flight Assistances
- Added support for native Steam VR Input to support more functions when using VR controllers
- Changed assistance automatic brake hold can be enabled and disabled in settings and works more reliable
- Fixed assistance lights sets anti-collision switches in B737, LJ45, Q400 correctly
- Fixed assistance automatic cockpit no longer moves propeller speed lever when user has them assigned as twin propeller speed levers
- Fixed throttle quadrant assignments for single engine and twin/quad engine no longer conflicting with each other, e.g. with default Thrustmaster TCA assignments
- Fixed numerous aircraft small fixes to ground spoiler, reverse thrust and continuous ignition behavior
- Fixed numerous aircraft COM frequencies are now initialized in correct 25kHz increments
- Changed spoiler drag increased slightly to allow a better descent rate and easier speed reduction
Aircraft Features
- Added numerous aircraft now have changing engine oil pressures and temperatures
- Added A320 3D sound
- Added A320 ground spoiler partial extension with only one landing gear compressed and reverse thrust selected
- Fixed A320 and A380 autopilot LVR MCT shown and behavior corrected when one engine is inoperative
- Fixed A320 fly by wire now switches to ground mode in lateral axis as soon as first landing gear is on ground
- Added A320 MCDU checks for valid v-speed entries (e.g. v-speed not entered or below stall speed or below minimum control speeds)
- Added A320 ECAM performs takeoff consistency checks during takeoff configuration test (e.g. if flaps are not at MCDU entered value)
- Added A320 ECAM caution when fuel pumps are not on after engines are started (gravity fuel start possible like in real world)
- Fixed A320 pitch trim scale now matches the indicated pitch trim angle on the flight control page
- Added A380 ECAM status, engine, APU, door, wheel and flight-control pages
- Added A380 OIS map display (WIP)
- Added A380 APU, engine starter and cockpit background sounds
- Added A380 engine start highlights engine on ECAM display
- Added A380 folding table animation
- Changed A380 displayed engine rating N1 and thrust display corrected
- Fixed A380 takeoff warning no longer triggered when flaps are 1+F or 3
- Fixed A380 previous MFD pages are now correctly displayed during instant-replay
- Changed Jungmeister flight model adjusted slightly to enable a better pitch trim range and more pitch trim authority
- Changed B787 ailerons raise higher with ground spoilers during rollout
- Changed B787 engine fuel control switches illuminate with fire warning on associated engine
- Changed EC135 now behaves similar to other autopilots: AP master assignment toggles HDG/VS modes and AP disengage button deselects higher modes, keeping ATT hold mode
- Changed EC135 autopilot control deflections are less aggressive and more precise
- Fixed F15e ailerons no longer droop in high-G maneuvers
- Fixed C90GTx nose landing light goes off when gear retracts
- Fixed Q400 even in power interruptions the selected speeds remain displayed
- Fixed Q400 moving the assigned engine masters from off to on moves the condition levers to start/feather only if they were at cut off before
- Fixed LJ45 wheel brake strength now symmetrical
Changed depots in internal branch