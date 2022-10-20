New Aerofly FS 4 Beta with new 3D Sound

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.7.1 (2022-10-20) changes

This update adds new 3D directional sound for the A320, new A380 system pages and sounds as well as many new features in several aircraft and general improvements.

Controls and Flight Assistances

Added support for native Steam VR Input to support more functions when using VR controllers

Changed assistance automatic brake hold can be enabled and disabled in settings and works more reliable

Fixed assistance lights sets anti-collision switches in B737, LJ45, Q400 correctly

Fixed assistance automatic cockpit no longer moves propeller speed lever when user has them assigned as twin propeller speed levers

Fixed throttle quadrant assignments for single engine and twin/quad engine no longer conflicting with each other, e.g. with default Thrustmaster TCA assignments

Fixed numerous aircraft small fixes to ground spoiler, reverse thrust and continuous ignition behavior

Fixed numerous aircraft COM frequencies are now initialized in correct 25kHz increments

Changed spoiler drag increased slightly to allow a better descent rate and easier speed reduction

Aircraft Features