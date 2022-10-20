Launch Patch 1.1

Thank you all for submitting feedback. This is the first round of fixed as reported by the community. Other fixes are pending more testing.
1.1 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where the game would not fully exit when closing the app
- Fixed an issue where steam achievements were not being awarded
- Fixed an issue where the '+' and '-' signs for production were reversed
- Fixed an issue where the Oversoul could become invincible if it took too much damage at one time
- Added death effect to the Oversoul to make it clear it has taken too much damage
