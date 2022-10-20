 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stella Pastoris update for 20 October 2022

Launch Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9763096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for submitting feedback. This is the first round of fixed as reported by the community. Other fixes are pending more testing.

1.1 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not fully exit when closing the app
  • Fixed an issue where steam achievements were not being awarded
  • Fixed an issue where the '+' and '-' signs for production were reversed
  • Fixed an issue where the Oversoul could become invincible if it took too much damage at one time
  • Added death effect to the Oversoul to make it clear it has taken too much damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 1253013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link