Unstbale Branch Update | New EMS Missions

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have an unstable build today, featuring a bunch of new EMS missions! More details below!

IV procedures are in progress and will be updated soon.

To access the unstable branch you can do the following:

Load up Steam and head to your library

Right click on Flashing Lights and then select "Properties"

Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "unstable_test_branch" (no password needed)

This will then download the new update for you

Patch notes:

Build 201022-2

New

Reorganized Med Bag

New medications

Oxygen Mask

Blood Glucose Test

New EMS missions:

Diabetic Emergency (ID 3004)

Respiratory Failure (ID 3005)

Allergic Reaction (ID 3006)

Nausea (ID 3007)

Chest Pain (ID 3008)

Fixes