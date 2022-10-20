 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 20 October 2022

Unstbale Branch Update | New EMS Missions

We have an unstable build today, featuring a bunch of new EMS missions! More details below!

IV procedures are in progress and will be updated soon.

To access the unstable branch you can do the following:

  • Load up Steam and head to your library
  • Right click on Flashing Lights and then select "Properties"
  • Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "unstable_test_branch" (no password needed)
  • This will then download the new update for you

Patch notes:

Build 201022-2

New

  • Reorganized Med Bag
  • New medications
  • Oxygen Mask
  • Blood Glucose Test

New EMS missions:

  • Diabetic Emergency (ID 3004)
  • Respiratory Failure (ID 3005)
  • Allergic Reaction (ID 3006)
  • Nausea (ID 3007)
  • Chest Pain (ID 3008)

Fixes

  • Added toggle clothes in Defibrillator menu
  • Return to Med Bag menu after apllying neck collar and bandages
  • EMS next procedures steps hidden until one is done
  • Possible neck injury was showing on all patients
  • Treatment steps now showing up on non-mission patients (hit/shot)
  • Ground sticking through highway roads

