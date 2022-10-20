Unstbale Branch Update | New EMS Missions

We have an unstable build today, featuring a bunch of new EMS missions! More details below!
IV procedures are in progress and will be updated soon.
To access the unstable branch you can do the following:
- Load up Steam and head to your library
- Right click on Flashing Lights and then select "Properties"
- Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "unstable_test_branch" (no password needed)
- This will then download the new update for you
Patch notes:
Build 201022-2
New
- Reorganized Med Bag
- New medications
- Oxygen Mask
- Blood Glucose Test
New EMS missions:
- Diabetic Emergency (ID 3004)
- Respiratory Failure (ID 3005)
- Allergic Reaction (ID 3006)
- Nausea (ID 3007)
- Chest Pain (ID 3008)
Fixes
- Added toggle clothes in Defibrillator menu
- Return to Med Bag menu after apllying neck collar and bandages
- EMS next procedures steps hidden until one is done
- Possible neck injury was showing on all patients
- Treatment steps now showing up on non-mission patients (hit/shot)
- Ground sticking through highway roads
Changed depots in internal_testing branch